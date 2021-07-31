Sara Rubin here, feeling a mix of compassion and admiration for Lori Long, who’s become an accidental activist. It started because she fell in love. It’s been nearly six years since she met Mark Contreras, and nearly five years since they decided to get married. It’s also been years since Long started fighting to get an obscure provision of Social Security Disability Insurance eligibility policy changed, as she wages a battle for a little-known form of marriage equality, for people with childhood disabilities.
The issue: Long was born with a rare autoimmune disease, hereditary ankylosing spondylitis, which results in tiny fractures to her spine, a painful condition that requires lots of physical therapy. In the world of Social Security Disability Insurance, there are two categories: Those who are disabled after age 22 and therefore paid into Social Security themselves, or those who, like Long, were disabled before age 22 and rely on a parent’s Social Security earnings to qualify. If a person with disabilities that existed prior to age 22 gets married to a person with disabilities, no problem—they can keep their SSDI benefits and corresponding Medicare. If they get married to a non-disabled person, they have to give up those benefits— even though their anticipated health care costs wouldn’t change.
It wasn’t until Long and Contreras started planning their wedding, considering the possibility of Tarpy’s Roadhouse (where the Salinas couple went on their first date) that Long learned of the provision. “In this country, healthcare is not a fundamental right but marriage is. I don’t know how we ever got there, but that’s where we’re at,” Long says.
Long, who works part-time as a front-end associate at Home Goods, thinks of her other part-time job as attending physical therapy and taking care of her doctor’s appointments and her health. But she’s recently added another part-time commitment: advocating for the rights of disabled people to marry whomever they wish.
She’s gotten traction with State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, who introduced a resolution on July 8 urging the president and Congress to make changes to the Social Security Act (specifically, to amend Section 402(d)(1) of Title 42 of the United State codes). “Adults who were disabled as children should have the right to marry whomever they wish without having their [Social Security] benefits terminated,” the resolution reads.
There’s been further traction with the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, which on July 12, approved a letter of support for Caballero’s Resolution 8.
But these county-level and state-level lawmakers cannot change the Social Security provisions that matter to Long—and thousands of other disabled Americans. There are the 3,083 who lost their disability benefits because of marriage in 2018, and an untold number of others who decided not to get married because their very survival requires them to keep their SSDI benefits.
Long and Contreras had hoped to be engaged only briefly, with plans to move quickly to plan a budget-conscious ceremony while Long’s mother’s health was failing. That did not work out; her mother died in 2018. “It was very tough,” Long says. “It was her dying wish to see Mark and me married. But at least she got to know him and love him as well.”
Long wears her wedding band to signify that she and Contreras should have been married by now; she wears it on the outside of her engagement ring, and says when they do finally exchange vows, she’ll move it to its proper place.
Now, as Disability Pride Month (July) comes to an end, is a perfect time to honor Long and the untold number of people in a similarly frustrating situation. We should scrap old provisions written in another time that no longer serve us and allow for more inclusivity and fairness instead. To Lori and Mark: Keep fighting, and good luck.
