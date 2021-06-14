Mary Duan and Sara Rubin here, tag-teaming about a subject that, in essence, has ramifications for everyone.
In August, it will be the first anniversary of possibly the worst fire season yet to hit Monterey County—a year since, in short order, the River, Carmel and Dolan fires blazed to life, one right after another, in just a matter of days: the first, at the tip of a lightning strike; the second, for reasons that have yet to be made public by Cal Fire; and the third, due to suspected arson.
Between the three blazes, which added destructive insult to pandemic injury, 77 houses and 45 out buildings were destroyed. By some minor miracle, no people died, although for many, their lives were changed forever.
Fire is on our minds for a few reasons. First, fire season is here again (if it ever actually ended). Second, tomorrow, June 15, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors is going to weigh in on draft regulations amending State Minimum Fire Safe Regulations. The regulations ultimately are up to the state Board of Forestry, not the county, but county planners are recommending the board weigh in with a letter to the state requesting changes that will clarify what’s in those Minimum Fire Safe Regulations, which are being updated for the first time in 30 years—what’s in effect now are regulations first adopted in 1991.
The rules would implement requirements for new developments in fire-prone areas, on things like road width and the required length for dead-end roads. And as currently proposed, the state’s regulations would have the effect of making almost all new proposed development in these rural areas of Monterey County impossible.
“We never had a denied project based on the fire standards [in 30 years],” says Mike Novo, a management specialist in the Monterey County Resource Management Agency. “The way we read these, almost everything would be denied, and an exception would have to be requested. It changes everything significantly.”
Maybe it’s not a terrible idea to change everything significantly—at great personal risk and taxpayer expense, firefighters prioritize protecting structures (understandably) over protecting wildlands from fire. If we stop building in areas that will inevitably burn, can’t we solve the problem upstream?
That might be true, but that’s not actually what the Board of Forestry is trying to do, Novo says. He has been meeting with other county officials and BOF officials, and he says the question has come up: Is it their intent to stop development in these areas? “We asked and they said no, we’re not trying to do that, we’re just trying to make it safer.”
If we were to see such a dramatic change as to block development in high fire-risk areas, there’s another issue: The state may be on the hook to buy up that property if regulators make it impossible to build.
Which really means the state is in an impossible bind. We’ve built our way into a costly problem, and it’s not so straightforward to get out of that problem. Whatever changes are or aren’t implemented in the proposed regulations, some 68 pages of jargon, are an opportunity for the state to slow the ability of developers to build projects in areas where we just shouldn’t be building. But the county planners chalk up that major shift to technical errors they’re asking the BOF to correct.
According to a staff report by county planners to the board, “While the county supports the overall goal of providing safe development and evacuation in fire hazard areas, the current proposed rulemaking has many sections that are impractical, cause substantial burdens on local government, and could put the county in the position of denying private development projects resulting in exposure to takings litigation.”
God forbid the county deny a private development (looking at you, Paraiso Springs, which awaits a determination from Cal Fire). But all joking aside, it’s more than a little weird the county is bringing up the possibility of takings litigation (takings, in this case, being when a government restricts an owners rights so much that the action becomes equivalent to the physical seizure of the property) as a means to express its displeasure with the draft rules.
LandWatch Monterey County dispatched a letter to the supes, asking them, in essence, to slow their roll. In the letter, signed by Executive Director Mike DeLapa, LandWatch states the letter drafted by county staff is incomplete and errs by suggesting Cal Fire weaken its proposed regulations.
“It’s about saving people’s lives,” DeLapa tells us. “If you’re going to err, why not err on the side of saving the lives of firefighters and workers and residents. Why in the world is there a motive to go in another direction?”
The board discussion happens tomorrow, June 15, at 1:30pm. You can attend in person, or via Zoom.
