Weather isn’t climate. But there’s a link here.
Good afternoon.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, removed from my normal perch on a hilltop in Big Sur. I left Big Sur for Monterey on Tuesday afternoon in the interest of maintaining power so I can keep getting this email into your inboxes.
For me it was an optional change in location not prompted by any immediate danger—the part of Big Sur I normally call home didn’t burn during 2020’s Dolan Fire. That means it’s also not impacted by the county evacuation order or the Highway 1 closure.
Many aren’t so lucky. The county estimates that 2,400 structures and 7,900 residents are within the evacuation zones in and near the Dolan, River and Carmel fire burn scars. Officials can’t say how many of those residents have evacuated versus sheltering in place, but in any case, that’s a lot of people. As I write this, my phone buzzes with flash flood warnings for these vulnerable areas as well.
Of course, weather isn’t climate. That’s an important fact to remember, especially when considering dramatic weather events. And yet there is a link here.
According to Climate Signals, a digital tool and communications project focused on the climate crisis, “the fingerprints of climate change are all over 2020’s record wildfire season.” And while we may have had a moment of respite once the fires are contained, it didn’t last long. Among other things, the fires destroyed trees and other foliage that would typically be able to absorb winter rainfall and hold hillsides in place. Without that foliage, recently-burned areas are susceptible to landslides—exactly the risk that prompted the county’s current evacuation orders.
It’s the kind of compounded disaster situation that has become all too common. And climate scientists say climate change is only accelerating this trend.
Climate change is literally a global issue, but its effects are felt locally everywhere. The good news is that the new administration is putting this issue high on its list of priorities. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a series of executive orders that aim to “tackle the climate crisis.” “In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis. We can’t wait any longer,” Biden said, speaking at the White House. “We see it with our own eyes. We feel it. We know it in our bones. And it’s time to act.”
Stay safe out there.
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
