Welcome back, Dennis the Menace.

Pam Marino here, thankful—as I’m sure many of you are—that Dennis the Menace has been found. More precisely, the Dennis the Menace bronze statue that was pilfered last August from the Monterey playground named for the beloved cartoon character is back.

Weekly Staff Writer Rey Mashayekhi reported the fortuitous find on Wednesday, Feb. 8, immediately after a press conference by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office where it was revealed that they had recovered the statue thanks to an anonymous tip.

The bronze Dennis had been unceremoniously dumped into Roberts Lake just two miles away from his usual perch at the playground located within El Estero Park.

One has to wonder what was in the minds of the thieves (it’s a very heavy statue so I have to think a small group was involved). Was it for fun? A dare? Did they realize they’d never be able to profit from the statue so they dumped it to evade getting caught?

Stealing outdoor statues is not uncommon. When I lived in Cupertino, there was a quaint art piece at the base of a bridge featuring cute bronze California quails. After the first time they were stolen the city replaced them, only to have them stolen again. I think the city just gave up due to replacement costs of up to $5,000 per bird.

Search “stolen outdoor statues U.S.” and up comes numerous stories covering everything from large bronze statues gone missing overnight and cemetery statues carted off, to garden statues plucked from people’s yards. Not cool, thieves, not cool.

When the Dennis statue was stolen in August, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar said the statue would definitely be replaced if necessary. Uslar was even considering installing security cameras.

I hope that the city does put Dennis back on his perch and that cameras do the trick in dissuading future thieves from stealing the character yet another time.