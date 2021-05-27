Pam Marino here, marveling at what a difference 290 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. makes. Of those, 37.7 million vaccines were given in California, and 383,000 to Monterey County. Thanks to science and everyone who came together to get those vaccines into arms, we’re now at 1.9 cases of Covid per 100,000 residents here in the county, down from 28 cases per 100,000 at the end of December.
This time last year, we were in “Stage 2” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage plan to reopen the state. You all remember that plan right? No? Of course not, because it feels like five years ago and that plan got tossed aside for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy we’ve been living under since around Labor Day last year.
Let me refresh your memory: Under Stage 2, no one was supposed to be leaving their homes for leisure travel. We were limited to travel for essential goods and services and outdoor exercise only. Restaurants were in takeout-only mode and lodging was meant for essential travel and for those who needed a place to shelter in place.
Monterey County’s beaches were all open for Memorial Day last year, but some beach parking lots were closed and some beaches, like Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, were “water recreation only”—meaning no lounging on the sand.
The restrictions largely didn’t matter that weekend as locals encountered thousands of visitors from elsewhere in the state. Residents complained after to elected officials about mask enforcement and too much litter left behind along the beaches from all those takeout containers.
Come the next holiday weekend, Fourth of July, there was an attempt to shut down beaches and stem the tide of tourists. Same for Labor Day, with plans announced much earlier, but tourists still showed up.
That was then. Now, as Memorial Day approaches—the unofficial start of the summer tourist season—the word from Peninsula cities to tourists is: Come on in!
In a joint press release sent on May 17, the city managers of Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel laid out the welcome mat under the headline, “Memorial Day brings welcome long weekend for fun and rest on the Monterey Peninsula.
“Thanks to solid vaccination rates that continue to climb locally and throughout California the [three cities] are breathing a collective sigh of relief that the Peninsula can offer a fun and restful respite from the pandemic for families celebrating Memorial Day weekend.”
There was a velvet-coated reminder in the press release that we’re still in a pandemic and social distancing and masks are still required under guidelines by the California Department of Public Health, at least until June 15.
“We are glad our economy is open and thank our residents as well as those visiting the area for continuing their responsibility to help keep us moving in a positive direction,” Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar is quoted as saying.
We are indeed moving in a positive direction. The new case rate of 1.9 per 100,000 people is solid Yellow Tier territory. If that rate holds another week, we’ll get to exit the more restrictive Orange Tier on June 2. (And the state will likely chuck the whole tier system less than two weeks later.)
If you live in Monterey County, get ready for the influx of tourists. (And remind yourself of the jobs and revenue they bring.) If you’re a visitor, welcome. Please be considerate by keeping your distance and wearing masks, for just a little while longer. And please stay on the trails, leave wildlife alone and pack out your trash. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.