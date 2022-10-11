What happens when a marketing organization faces marketing challenges?

Squid here, oozing around Monterey on a gloomy mid-October Tuesday—think, not a tourist day—and thinking about tourism.

That’s because of a news story in the Oct. 6 issue of the Weekly, written by Squid’s colleague Pam Marino, that shed light on a “mini-rebranding” effort being undertaken by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau—aka MCCVB (try saying that five times fast).

Apparently, a survey that MCCVB recently commissioned to be conducted by outside consultants found that many in the public don’t know what a visitors bureau is. As far as Squid understands, the bureau’s job is to promote Monterey County as a tourism and hospitality destination. This includes coming up with slogans like “Grab life by the moments,” which has always sounded unsettling to Squid. Will we need to wash our tentacles after grabbing what by the what?

But back to the name issue: the public doesn’t know what a marketing organization does. Isn’t that a marketing problem?

In fairness to the folks who work at MCCVB, many of whom might be aces at marketing, it’s quite possible their counsel was not heeded until it was bolstered by a recent study from an outside consultant. Lindsey Stevens, MCCVB’s vice president of marketing and communications, who started on the job in January 2021, says the rebranding process has been in the works for some time, but is now finding its focus.

MCCVB is a nonprofit that brings in about $8 million annually in revenue; about half of it comes from a tourist improvement district tax, and another half from discretionary funds approved by local city councils and the county board of supervisors that are taken out of annual transient occupancy tax revenues. Most cities give 3 percent of their annual TOT revenue to MCCVB, but Monterey and the county give 6 percent.

It’s a tap that keeps on flowing, no matter how good or bad the marketing actually is. Squid hopes MCCVB 2.0’s new brand is better than “grab life by the moments,” and is not at all sure why it’s taken so long. If Squid were a marketing professional (and Squid does have a side racket to that end—Super Qualified Ideas Deliver), Squid would get rid of all the acronyms that don’t make any sense.

So Squid is happy to see that the local taxpayer-funded marketing agency is trying to be better at marketing. Seems like a top priority.

Read full newsletter here.