Kyarra Harris here, thinking about the incredible talent that exists in Monterey County. Every day, I am amazed by the creativity and passion that I see from Weekly readers who submit their work to Local Inspiration, a section of this newsletter where we share reader-submitted art of all kinds (plus other inspiring images). Painters, photographers and a few storytellers have fascinated me each week with their depictions of what home and community mean to them.
For those who may not be familiar, the Local Inspiration of the day can be a photo, artwork, music, or video—multimedia, really. What are you creating? Where is the best spot to watch the next meteor shower?
Painters Janaka Stagnaro and Valentina Milaychev have drawn inspiration from outdoor scenes and famous landmarks like Ford Ord National Monument to create colorful oil paintings. Crafters have shown off their work through tapestries and other handmade items, such as fiber-weaving.
Submissions from readers are a great way to showcase the community’s interests and talents. I like to think of it as a way of highlighting what people are up to and what they find interesting. The Weekly has also used this space to promote moments of outreach—for example, when the Greenfield Fire Department donated an engine to Chupícuaro, Mexico.
I’m reaching out to ask for more submissions! Simply put, there’s no better way to showcase what inspires our readers than through our readers. And we want your help. What inspires you about your home? What should other readers see or know about in the community? Your submissions do not have to be a piece of art, either. You could share a scene from a mini-vacation you took to another part of the county, or a bright, colorful dish you had at a local restaurant (take the picture before you disturb the presentation, though).
You can always click the daily Local Inspiration section to see the gallery—and perhaps draw a bit of inspiration. There’s a link at the bottom of the section to submit your own media to the Weekly, as well. It’s here if you want to get right to it.
I look forward to seeing them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.