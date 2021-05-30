Mary Duan here with the mission, gentle readers, to tell you more about the cover package in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, a collection of stories on the theme of returning to normal (if there is such a thing anymore).
But first, let me rant about a bit of news that our editorial team has just been yammering about on Slack: TED (that’s the spendy conference on the theme of Technology, Entertainment and Design) is making a triumphant return to Monterey later this year, and the theme of the conference is “The Case for Optimism.” And the ticket price to gather with thought-leaders speaking on the theme of optimism for three days on the Monterey Peninsula is only **checks notes** $12,000.
The amount makes me rage giggle. The entire concept makes me rage giggle. $12,000. For a ticket that even well-heeled regular folks (even if they could afford it) couldn’t get because it’s by invitation only.
$12,000. Say it with respect, I guess?
So with that abject abnormality out of the way (I mean, have these people not been paying attention the past 18 months?) let’s talk about the new normal. When we decided, like so many other media, that it was time to talk more about reopening, I asked everyone in the newsroom to pitch story ideas on the theme.
What is normal at this point depends on perspective, I guess. I was captured by Celia Jiménez’s idea of how to get back into a routine, because I am a creature of habit who has fallen out of routine during the pandemic. Daily yoga? Out the door. Getting up at 7am without an alarm (other than a pair of irritating terriers agitating for breakfast) so I could get moving toward productivity? Gone. I loved Chris Neely’s idea about how the pandemic had changed the nature of work—and how people had moved to the Monterey Peninsula from elsewhere and planted roots here because their companies told them they would no longer be tethered to a desk in an office. Tajha Chappellet-Lanier looked at how to celebrate (remember how we all swore we were going to throw ginormous parties once it was all over? I do.) And Marielle Argueza wrote about how to decline party (and other) invitations unless and until you’re ready.
There’s also been a lot of discussion on the editorial team’s Slack about slacks—or, more specifically, “hard pants”—a phenomenon I’d never heard of before but which apparently involves the reluctance to wear anything that requires buttons or zippers on our bottom halves and instead go with sweats or yoga pants for those fortunate enough to have been able to work from home during the pandemic.
No, the pandemic isn’t over. But yes, things are opening up. In a few short weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the cessation of mandatory masking. Restaurants are being allowed to return to greater capacity. Offices (including the Weekly’s) are reopening. I’m not much of a yoga pants or sweats person unless I’m actually doing yoga or exercising, so the transition back to hard pants won’t be difficult for me. But getting up on time and going back to good habits (or ones I tell myself are good, anyway) will present another issue altogether.
As I plan my own TED event (Tacos Everywhere Damnit, as my acquaintance Chris Carfi says I should call it) to take place in my driveway in Salinas, I’m relieved to be moving toward something that may just approximate normal.
