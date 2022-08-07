What it’s like to go forest bathing.

David Schmalz here, hoping you can find some time today, and any day, to get out into a forest and enjoy its good tidings.

That is at the heart of the cover story I wrote for this week’s print edition of the Weekly, which is about the Japanese practice known as shinrin-yoku, which translates to English as “forest bathing.” It became a practice formalized by the Japanese government in 1982 as a preventive health measure, something to be an antidote for the technostress of the modern world, in which we are often increasingly siloed from the natural world.

I hesitate to use the word “nature,” because one of the two certified local forest bathing guides I interviewed for the story, Pacific Grove resident Marianne Rowe, thinks the word nature is an objectification, itself a human construct. As she told me, “We are nature.”

I had a lovely experience while reporting this story in being guided on a meditative walk at Garland Ranch Regional Park by Maria Best, a certified guide who’s based in Salinas. I would say it was without question the most relaxing two hours of work I’ve had in my career.

And another facet of this cover story is the practice’s connection with Japan, a country I lived in from 2002-2004. It is one of the world’s most singular countries—there’s no other place like it, both culturally and with respect to its landscape. It is lush and mountainous, with gorgeous waterfalls and forests everywhere. When the storms would come in the summer, I’d stand on the balcony of my apartment in Kochi City and watch the bamboo groves on the surrounding hillsides undulate in the wind, a mesmerizing sight.

During those two years, I’d heard a bit about shinrin-yoku, but was unable to find anything about it online in English. That changed around 2010, when I started seeing news reports online about scientific studies that showed striking results about how the practice both boosts the immune system and reduces stress.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

In the course of reporting the story I read Into the Forest: How trees can help you find health and happiness, which highlights those benefits, among other things. The book, published in 2018, was authored by Qing Li, a doctor at Nippon Medical School who is arguably the world’s leading expert on the health benefits of forest bathing—he’s dedicated his career to studying it. It’s a lovely read.

I think this cover story is a nice read too, and I hope you’ll check it out if you haven’t already. It’s certainly the most soothing story I’ve written in my years at the Weekly, and I think it’s a good introduction to a burgeoning mental and physical health therapy that, as residents of Monterey County, we are lucky enough to take advantage of in our own backyard—there is no shortage of gorgeous forests and groves locally.

May the forest be with you.

Read full newsletter here.