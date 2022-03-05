What it’s like to have a photograph you took go viral.

Aga Popęda here, enjoying the story of a local photographer with a photo that went viral (even if that is not the work of his he would necessarily choose to go viral because he has better stuff).

John Schaidler is a local videographer, writer and editor with Minneapolis roots. He made Monterey home during the pandemic, and continues to marvel over the endless possibilities and pleasures the local landscape gives to photographers. If you go to Unsplash (a platform for free images to be downloaded online) and look up “John Schaidler,” you can see his portfolio.

Schaidler says he has been doing “side hustles” in the media world since before side hustles became a thing. “I used free stuff myself,” he says, by way of explaining the motivation behind uploading his photos to Unsplash and letting people from all over the world to download them for free. He wanted to pay it back. “Also, it was a bit of an experiment. I wanted to know what people would respond to.”

He certainly found out. And what he found was puzzling. One of the pictures in his free stack, from an exhibit he encountered in 2019 in a small museum in Mexico City, made quite a career online. It shows… nothing in particular. When I ask Schaidler to describe it, he says: “Do you know how sometimes you have paint chips in a paint store? It’s a bit like that. All different colors divided by color families – bluish, greenish. There's a gradation in color, a progression.”

There’s something intrinsically attractive about Schaidler’s picture. It’s a joyful thought to realize how many colors and flavors are offered by the world, and to see them all at once. So far, the picture has been seen 8 million times and downloaded over 61,000 times. Schaidler’s “next most popular” photo is doing really well, but is seven million views behind.

Schaidler clearly has a passion for colors. During his Mexico trip, he was pursuing rosa mexicano, this particular dusky pink popularized in the 1940s by artist Ramón Valdiosera. But passion for colors alone does not explain the popularity of the image.

The truth is a bit more mundane. Usually, the image is repurposed (or is being used) to provide illustrations for vague modern topics, such as “diversity” or “multiculturalism.” Schaidler knows the picture is being used because it’s pleasant and “non-confrontational” and posted examples of the usage on his Facebook page.

In the meantime, he hopes his other work will get more attention, too. Among other things, Schaidler edits graphic novels—the most recent one is a story about child trafficking and slavery called Lake of Tears, by Ghanese artist Kobe Ofei. His other work includes Gizo-Gizo: A Tale from the Zongo Lagoon, which was the recipient of a Children's Africana Book Award.

While more difficult and—arguably—more confrontational, it’s certainly something worth your attention. We are planning to bring you a longer conversation with Schaidler about his craft soon.

Read full newsletter here.