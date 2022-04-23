What it’s like to interview a personal hero.

Dave Faries here, still in a state of giddy disbelief after a phone conversation a month ago with Ernie Irvan.

The name might not resonate with some, and that’s fine. For me, however, Irvan was a hero. Even now, I have a diecast no. 4 Kodak Chevrolet and a mug depicting his no. 28 Havoline Ford by my desk at the Weekly’s office. There are other items at home.

I have long been a devotee of auto racing. While I no longer follow NASCAR, in the 1980s and ’90s it rivaled the other forms of racing for my weekends. And Ernie Irvan was my man—so important to my world that when I learned of his near fatal accident during a Saturday morning practice session at Michigan in 1994, I couldn’t force words through my sobbing.

Now, I’ve spoken with many celebrities and star athletes in my career. It’s part of the job, and it is usually routine—although I did once spend a Sunday afternoon talking to country music legend Lacy J. Dalton about wild horses after gathering what I needed for a story. (She started it; I know nothing about horses, tame or wild). This, however, was the first time I interviewed a personal idol.

We did a lot of reminiscing, with a few necessary questions for the story. Normally, he receives calls from reporters in Charlotte, Daytona or the other hubs of NASCAR. He seems to enjoy recalling memories of childhood in Monterey County. He grew up near WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. He admired a math teacher—Mr. Addison—at Salinas High School. For a time Irvan worked at a VW dealership in Salinas (“It may still be there”) where his uncle was service manager (“I got the easy jobs”). His father’s auto salvage shop gave way to Laguna Grande Park, or so I believe. Irvan tried to describe the location. And his sister still lives in the area.

“I’ve done how many interviews and I’ve never told some of these stories,” Irvan says. The first time he drove a road course in a race car was at Laguna Seca. “Dad wasn’t a good road racer,” Irvan explains. “He told me ‘If you can go faster than me, you can drive the car.’” Irvan reiterates his father’s trouble on winding tracks. “It took me two laps.”

I saw him race in person many times, including at the inaugural Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis in 1994. I related the moment, midway through the race, when he came on the radio—fans can listen in on scanners—complaining about his car (“loose in and tight off,” for those who know the vernacular of racing). They made a few tweaks during a pit stop and when he came back out on track, he was still running a tick off the leader’s pace. “That’s OK,” he said over the radio, calmly. “I can go faster.” He did, charging through the pack to take the lead. He still seems miffed that his crew chief informed him and everyone listening in that Jeff Gordon was “screaming on the radio” everytime he ducked under Gordon’s car. The maneuver was making Gordon’s car lose grip, costing him pace as the two battled for the lead. “That’s why I was doing it!” Irvan emphasizes.

With just a few laps to go, a cut tire cost Irvan the race. Two years later, recovered from his Michigan injuries, and back at Indianapolis, Irvan spotted a car running quicker than normal (“I’m not going to say who,” he says). Watching closely during practice, he noticed the car in question was running lower to the pavement. Irvan’s crew chief explained they could do the same if they softened the springs. “Take out 100 pounds,” Irvan recalls saying. The chief balked, stopping at 50 initially. “He knew how I drove,” he says.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

So there we were on the phone, but also in a garage at Indy, with Irvan’s crew sawing, filing and performing other work—”it was nothing illegal,” he reminds me—that caught the attention of his teammate’s crew. Just making repairs, they lied. But the team owner shared what Irvan’s mechanics were up to. He finished second that year—to his teammate, Dale Jarrett.

“If someone were to ask me today…” Irvan stops short of admitting he’d like one more crack at The Brickyard 400.

It was 5pm in Florida, where Irvan now lives. He had taken my call as he was walking into his shop and now he was off the hook. “If I’d gone to the house earlier, my wife would have put me to work,” he says. “I’ve already made three trips to the dump today.”

That I had a conversation and traded stories with my old racing idol makes me smile. It turns out that it’s easy to interview a personal hero, especially one so down to earth. The hard part comes after, knowing when to stop sharing “Ernie told me” snippets with others and when to stop putting favorite racing anecdotes on the page.

If there’s one regret, it’s that I never let on that I was a fan.

Read full newsletter here.