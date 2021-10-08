Christopher Neely here, anxious for answers regarding the Orange County oil spill.
After nearly a week of emergency responders working to contain the spill and investigators trying to nail down the cause, there are still more questions than answers. It’s still unknown just how much oil spilled out of the busted pipeline off Huntington Beach or who is responsible. According to reports, an anchor likely hit the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp., but whose anchor and whether the pipeline was damaged before the anchor impact remains under investigation.
Whether this spill will have a lasting environmental impact is another outstanding question. Along with the emergency responders and federal authorities, there was a dedicated group of people combing the Southern California shores for impacted wildlife. One of those was Laura Lockwood of SPCA Monterey County, who was dispatched down to the spill area as part of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, an organization that partners with the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife during oil spill disasters.
When I caught up with Lockwood earlier today, she was “caffeinated and doing okay for now.” She had just arrived back to the Central Coast after a pair of 11-hour days with the OWCN. Although Lockwood has the certifications to care for oiled wildlife as well as enter hazardous areas (she worked to protect animals during the Paradise fire in 2018 and the Carmel Valley fires last year) this was her first oil spill disaster experience.
Lockwood says her team found several birds that ranged from lightly oiled to drenched, which they worked to capture and bring back to their facilities to clean them off. Details on the types of birds and how many were sparse as Lockwood says that information is considered legal evidence and will be submitted in any court case against the responsible party(ies).
During her days in Southern California, Lockwood and her team started their work between 6 and 6:30am every morning. She says on Thursday, with a load of equipment and rocking a Tyvek suit and heavy-duty boots, she and her partner walked 10 miles along the coastline searching for animals. She says that where she was focused, around Bolsa Chica State Beach and Anaheim Bay (about 4 mile north of Huntington Beach), there was not much visible oil washing up on the shores; however, she could see a layer further off the coast.
“Luckily the beaches I was at were remarkably clean,” Lockwood says. “Responders mobilized very quickly and clean up crews were working from dawn to dusk. I did see some oil on the water near the marsh areas.”
Lockwood is back on the Central Coast for now and although she doesn’t expect to be needed back in Orange County, her previous disaster experience tells her to be prepared for the call.
“It’s impossible to know how long this will all take,” Lockwood says. “You don’t know that there aren’t oiled animals hiding out there somewhere. Things can change very quickly, which is the nature of disaster response.”
Do you know anyone working the Orange County oil spill or someone who has been impacted by it? I would appreciate hearing some of your stories.
