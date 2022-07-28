What makes the difference between a “yes” to new affordable housing and a “no”?

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how on some things, it’s easy to find consensus. For example: There is a housing crisis. Deciding exactly what to do about it is a different story entirely.

This week’s print edition of the Weekly is devoted to exploring potential solutions to the housing crisis in Monterey County. Stories examine possible policy approaches like rent stabilization and taxing vacant homes. Another approach is simply building more units to increase housing stock.

Similarly, there’s widespread consensus around the idea that we need more housing. But when it comes to which housing in which locations is actually approved, things get challenging. All too often, NIMBYism rules the day.

A perfect case study came on July 19, when Monterey City Council considered two prospective affordable housing developments. This discussion was the result of a three-year process. In the summer of 2019, a report laid out the potential to develop housing on city-owned land. In 2020, the city put out a request for proposals to develop four properties. And now, in 2022, council considered signing an exclusive negotiating agreement with developers for two of them.

On one project, it was a clear and easy yes. Nonprofit developer MidPen Housing envisions a three-story building with 36 units at Van Buren and Madison streets, right behind City Hall. The units would be rented to people earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (that means a family of four earning up to about $56,000 annually would be eligible). Three neighbors spoke in support. Without debate, City Council voted 5-0 to sign an agreement with MidPen, giving them up to 20 months to come up with a more detailed project proposal for the site.

This is indeed a step forward and a project worth celebrating. But also on July 19, Monterey City Council considered another exclusive negotiating agreement, with nonprofit First Community Housing on Adams Street, across from Jacks Park. The San Jose-based developer envisions a five- or six-story building with 51 to 64 units, with the same affordability criteria. Same idea, less than half-mile away. A bigger project, yes, on a property without water, otherwise conceptually identical.

But this concept had already drawn ire from neighbors. “Can you imagine what the uproar is going to be?” said Curt Tipton, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Councilmember Ed Smith heard those voices. “I’ve spoken with many of the neighbors who live in the area, and they really, really are uncomfortable,” he said. “So I say sorry, let’s go our separate ways. Maybe the developer can find another property in the city where it makes sense.”

Councilmember Dan Albert was concerned about lack of parking, and lack of water. (The hope is that within the terms of the agreement—up to five years—more water credits would become available.) Mayor Clyde Roberson had similar concerns: “There are too many unanswered questions for me.” (During an exclusive negotiation period, questions are answered.)

Councilmembers Tyller Williamson and Alan Haffa saw they were on the losing end of a 3-2 vote, and Haffa gave an impassioned speech. “I just want to remind council why we’re having this conversation: California has a housing crisis,” he says. “Monterey has an even worse housing crisis. We have a housing crisis because too many communities and too many neighborhoods and too many city councils have found too many reasons to say no.”

Haffa is exactly right. Local leaders must stop letting NIMBYs control the vision. If only perfect projects get approval, we will not solve the crisis.

I asked Albert, who is running for mayor, about his votes. “I’m not against the project,” he says. “I voted no only because I needed more answers.” Amid water uncertainty, he thought it was too far from a slam dunk.

Besides water, one difference was the public show of support for MidPen’s project. I wanted to know if things might have been different if residents spoke in support of First Community’s idea. Albert’s take: maybe.

That makes me think things might have been different if the public showed up to vociferously support the project. If we want decisionmakers to say yes, we need to show up and tell them that. And to our leaders: We need you to listen.

