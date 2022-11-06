What pieces of ephemera from family history do we hold on to, and what do we let go?

Pam Marino here, in a bit of a quandary. I’ve got a big pile of boxes along with stacks of photo albums containing decades of family history that I’m not sure what to do with. Do I keep all of it? Sort through it and toss random photos that I no longer have the backstory for? Curate it and create some sort of book or electronic file so other family members may see it?

When I read My Life in Pacific Grove by W.R. Holman—edited by P.G. resident and member of the Holman family by marriage, Heather Lazare—I instantly felt a connection. As I chronicled in a story that is part of our Fall Books issue, out this week, Lazare sifted through 15 boxes of history all about Holman, founder of Holman’s Department Store in downtown P.G., and his family.

There was a lot of family history there. Holman came to Pacific Grove at age 4 in 1888 and died at age 97 in 1981. During his life, he launched what became the largest store between San Francisco and Los Angeles, campaigned heavily for community improvements, fought to save the abalone from overfishing, started a holly farm, amassed a collection of Native American artifacts (later donated to the state), among other collections with his wife Zena, and more.

The cornerstone of the Holman history was in the original mimeographed copy of a collection of Holman’s memories about growing up in the town he loved. He dictated his memories to a caregiver two years before he died.

Lazare and her husband Ben, the great grandson of Holman, came into possession of the boxes. They also read a copy of Holman’s memoir and knew there was something important to share, not just with family members, but with the public at large.

Tackling such a project takes a lot of time, time that Lazare did not have as a mom and a working editor—that is until the Covid-19 pandemic. Suddenly she had at least enough time—with support from other family members, friends and colleagues—to assemble Holman’s memories into a book combined with photographs, newspaper and magazine articles and other items.

With my own intimidating pile of materials in mind, I was interested to learn what Lazare’s approach was. She tells me that she organized the items and made sure they were transferred into archival boxes (they are made of acid-free materials and resist dust, dirt and light). The photographs were layered in archival paper. She labeled everything.

It was frustrating, she tells me, partly because of the sheer number of items, but also, like me, she was confronted with questions. “I would look at a photo or an article and say, ‘I don’t know why we still have this?’ And, ‘Am I at liberty of saying nope?’” She kept asking herself if each item was important and why it was important.

Another key question was: “Is it sentimental only to the generation that’s passed away?” It’s a tough question, but maybe the most relevant. Maybe we don’t hold onto everything, just the things that will have meaning today, and in the future.

Yet Lazare had another layer of requirements. After all, it wasn’t just her family and their future generations she was creating the book for. She also had to keep in mind what would be of interest historically for the public. And she had to consider what photographs and ephemera would look the most interesting when published in book form.

Check out my story in the Fall Book Issue to learn more about Holman and the legacies he left behind in Pacific Grove, along with other fascinating stories centered on books by local authors and the book business, which is currently booming.

Recently, I went through bags of greeting cards my mom had saved over many years. I kept cards that me, my brothers and our kids had sent to her. I tossed cards from friends that obviously had meaning to my mom at the time, but not to those of us who remain. It’s a start.

