When what is arguably the best taqueria in Monterey County shuts down for over a year, does it make a sound? Not technically, but I can assure you it gets people talking.
David Schmalz here. I cover Seaside for the Weekly and am often asked something to the effect of: “What’s going on with Mi Tierra?”
For those not in the know, Mi Tierra was (and will hopefully be again) a Mexican market that was a staple of the Seaside tapestry. In the back of the market was a taqueria that made the best tacos I’ve had, anywhere. The quesadillas were also stand-out—a friend was once accidentally served (or, more likely, he accidently ordered in his gringo Spanish), a chorizo super quesadilla there, which is something I would never think to order, and it was one of the best bites I’ve had in Monterey County.
A notice was posted on Mi Tierra’s window a year ago that the market would be closed—starting Aug. 29, 2022—for remodeling until spring of this year. But alas, spring has come and passed, and I’m still deprived of my Mi Tierra al pastor tacos.
Friends and colleagues of mine who also love Mi Tierra have continued to pepper me: “I don’t see any work happening there” or “why is it taking so long?” or “will it ever reopen?”
To those questions I can offer some answers—if not a satisfactory bite.
The good news is that the final regulatory hurdles are almost cleared—the project’s architect, Oswaldo Mesia, expects that to happen in the next few weeks. After that, he expects construction to take about six to eight months, putting the project about a year behind what was first expected.
Before I opine on why that may be, let me offer a very good news top line takeaway: Mesia tells me the taqueria’s core staff has been kept intact, and are working elsewhere. When I asked him my most pressing question: “Will the tacos still be as good?” he responded with, “I think they’ll be even better.”
So why is it taking so long? I’d be lying if I told you I knew for sure, but Mesia has told me it was in part because the building is so old, and its bones—pipes, more precisely—were laid in a haphazard way that took workers by surprise when they peeled off the store’s asbestos-laden linoleum floor tiles last year.
I hope (and believe) that Mi Tierra will reopen in the late winter of 2024—or perhaps spring. Mesia has told me Seaside City Attorney Sheri Damon worked hard to make sure that’s the case. (For her part, Damon says she just wants to see projects get done; also, she’s a fan of Mi Tierra’s tacos).
The reason Mesia thinks the tacos could be better is because the new kitchen will be designed to meet the needs and demands of the taqueria operation. It will be in the front of the house, not in the back. There is also an outdoor dining area in the plans, which includes redoing the parking lot to make it more user-friendly.
In the meantime, I’ll be getting my taco fix elsewhere—while also waiting, and paying close attention.
