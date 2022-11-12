What’s in a tortilla?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.

At Sabor Latin Fusion, a food truck serving tacos four days a week in Salinas, the tortillas aren’t an afterthought or just a vehicle for the rest of the ingredients. Instead, David Estrada is doing something unique with his tortillas—dehydrating and grinding peppers or pineapple into a powder to infuse them. This adds flavor (sabor), Rubin reports, and also color: “Guajillo pepper lends a reddish hue, poblano a green tone, and pineapple-infused tortillas (a lovely, slightly fruity-smelling base for tacos al pastor) are yellow,” she writes.

But soon the story became about so much more. In conversation with Estrada, Rubin learned about his winding path to the culinary world—from feeding himself out of care packages while serving in Iraq in the Marine Corps, to realizing, on his return, that cooking helps him ease his post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rubin’s story offers a look at an inspiring local entrepreneur. It’s also a story that is warm and more complex than it may appear at first bite—much like a good tortilla.

