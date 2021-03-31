What’s in the works in Seaside.
Good afternoon.
Mary Duan here, with the city of Seaside on my mind.
The Weekly’s newsroom has added some new faces in the past few months, and with those additions has come a shuffling of beats. While I used to cover Salinas news, that’s now on Celia Jiménez’s plate. Pam Marino used to cover the tiny—yet news-rich—city of Del Rey Oaks, but that’s now on Christopher Neely’s plate.
And Seaside is now on my list. Until recently, I’ve always covered Seaside from a court and policing perspective, along with the occasional column on issues like Monterey Downs (RIP, I guess), City Council behavior (sometimes bad, sometimes not) and other development issues (Paul Petrovich and the collapse of his Main Gate proposal, for example).
There’s a lot of momentum right now surrounding the Campus Town development project, and I’ll undoubtedly be spending a lot of time on that in the coming weeks and months. (On the City Council agenda for tomorrow, April 1, for example, the council will vote to adopt a resolution for a professional services agreement with Vista Environmental Consulting, to the tune of $586,160, for “hazardous materials investigation, waste characterization and remediation design and inspection in support of the Campus Town development.” Before a bunch of very old and very decrepit military barracks can be demolished to make way for Campus Town, every bit of hazardous material on the site has to be identified and plans have to be made to remediate it.) The city received a $6.5 million bond with the sunset of the Fort Ord Reuse Authority, for blight removal on the former Fort Ord. The outlay for the contract will come from that bond.
Also in the works for Seaside: a possible amendment to city code that would enable the city to expand the number of cannabis dispensaries allowed. In 2017, when the city’s original cannabis ordinance was enacted, the council chose to issue six each of medical and adult-use permits. The ordinance update would increase the number of dispensaries in the West Broadway Urban Village (up to six) and the number of dispensaries overall (nine total throughout the city). A change to the permit system would allow the city more flexibility to determine the location of future cannabis businesses and to better regulate transfers of cannabis operations.
So that’s some of the business of Seaside for tomorrow, but more importantly for my purposes, here’s my ask of you, reader: If you’re a Seaside resident, help me get up to speed on what needs covering. Send me an email, drop me a voicemail at the office and let me know how to get in touch. I may not live here in Seaside, but it’s where the Weekly’s offices are located and Seaside is a wildly interesting place to cover. I look forward to diving in.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.