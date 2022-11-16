What’s really at stake in the water wars?

Sara Rubin here. In 1995, Bill Clinton was in his second year as president, Pixar produced Toy Story (the first fully computer-animated feature film), and a NATO offensive ended war in Bosnia. It was also the year that the California State Water Resources Control Board determined that California American Water was pumping roughly three times more water from the Carmel River than it is legally entitled to. The board issued Order 95-10, requiring Cal Am to cut back its use of river water to the legal limit.

Here we are, 27 years later, and the cease-and-desist order is still in effect. That means restrictions on new water hookups in the Cal Am service area on the Monterey Peninsula and in Carmel Valley, and is part of the reason development of new housing in this area is stifled.

In those 27 years, Cal Am has become a widely despised corporation. A mess of project proposals and proceedings are each moving along through an alphabet soup of different agencies—the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is set to decide on Dec. 1 whether to approve an expansion of Pure Water Monterey (PWM), a project at Monterey One Water (M1W) developed jointly with the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District (MPWMD). Dizzy yet?

In a separate channel, MPWMD is moving forward toward eminent domain proceedings against Cal Am. That’s at the direction of voters who, in 2018, approved Measure J, a public buyout measure. Whether there is a compelling public interest, and the price of Cal Am’s assets, will ultimately be determined by a court. Unless and until MPWMD takes over, the water utility for the region remains privately held by Cal Am, and Cal Am is still under the state water board’s cease-and-desist order.

And that brings us to the issue du jour, a controversial desalination plant proposed by Cal Am, set to go before the California Coastal Commission for a vote on Thursday, Nov. 17. There are a lot of reasons to object to this project: The cost estimate, last updated in 2017, is just under $300 million, and the Coastal Commission staff’s analysis indicates ratepayer bills are likely to rise by about $47-$50 per month. There’s the potential negative impact to groundwater in Marina, where the proposed slant wells would be located, at the site of the former Cemex plant. There are meanwhile potential other, cheaper places to get water, like the Pure Water Monterey project, which super-cleans wastewater for reuse. And that’s where we start to get into the weeds on how much water we actually need.

Depending on who you ask, the amount of water the Monterey Peninsula needs to develop when accounting for future growth varies wildly. According to Cal Am, it’s a lot—there’s no way to get enough water from recycling water alone. According to MPWMD, we can get another 20 years out of expanding the recycled water project alone—a less costly, lower-impact alternative. According to the CPUC’s third-party Public Advocate’s Office, future water demand is somewhere in the middle.

It’s a vital time to support independent journalism Democracy is under threat. Newspapers are closing. Social media is toxic. But we’re still independent, local and free, thanks to our community support. Help us stay that way. Every donation to our Fund for Independent Journalism, however small, helps protect our independence and keep democracy intact. LEARN MORE

I don’t claim to have the modeling expertise to know which of these predictions are correct. Clarity would certainly help us answer the question of whether we do or don’t need desal. But ultimately, it’s the state water board, the entity with the power to list the cease-and-desist order, whose opinion matters.

The state board has refrained from issuing an opinion on any specific project, and declined to be interviewed for this story. But an Oct. 25 letter from state water board Executive Director Eileen Sobeck to Coastal Commission Executive Director John Ainsworth gives a hint to their thinking. “The Pure Water Monterey expansion project may constitute an important component of a permanent replacement water supply, if it is developed and demonstrated to be a reliable, drought-resilient water source,” Sobeck wrote. “However, based on regional housing needs, source reliability, and the effects of aridification on California’s water supplies, the State Water Board believes it is prudent for Cal Am to pursue additional sources of water that are sustainable and urges the Coastal Commission to consider the proposed desalination facility as a potentially vital municipal water supply.”

There is no perfect solution. Surely the easiest thing to do is to continue using Carmel River water, but that’s prohibited. Water bills will rise, but if we can build more homes, the cost of housing should finally begin to settle. Until the state board determines we have enough water, the Monterey Peninsula will remain stuck.

Read full newsletter here.