What the House select committee hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection tell us about American democracy.

David Schmalz here, thinking about the challenges that currently face American democracy as we approach a holiday that celebrates American independence.

The House select committee hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, which is the topic of this week’s cover story in the print edition of the Weekly, have already laid bare that democracy in America is in grave peril. The hearings thus far—there have been six—have produced bombshell revelations and revealed a cast of heroes and villains.

Among the heroes are state election workers who have faced threats of violence, which have also impacted their family members, and continue to. They live in constant fear for having done their jobs of upholding democracy, and refusing to buck to pressure that former president Donald Trump and his associates repeatedly applied in an effort to overturn a free and fair election that Trump knowingly lost.

Threats to the members of the committee have also ramped up, and on June 22, the Washington Post reported that, as a result, all its members are likely to receive a security detail.

A lot has unfolded over the course of the six hearings, and the stories that appear in the Weekly this week put into context the very real peril our democracy is facing. America is, and always has been, an experiment. Beautiful, ugly, all of the above. And as we celebrate this country’s independence on July Fourth, it’s important to remember one can love this country deeply in spite of its many flaws, because—for now at least—democracy empowers us to fix them. And as the hearings have helped crystallize, we are living amid a five-alarm fire that threatens to burn down that democracy.

It’s either win this fight—which will continue indefinitely, it appears—or live in a society where our votes don’t count. It’s either win, or lose America. Let’s win.

