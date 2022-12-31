What the recent rain does and doesn’t mean for our water supply.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here. To live on the coast of California again is, for me, to find myself thinking seriously and regularly about weather and climate again. Often this is accompanied by feelings of climate anxiety I didn’t really experience while living elsewhere—a topic that’s worthy of its own dedicated story.

All of this is to say that I’m thrilled it has been raining. But while the rain is undoubtedly good news, it doesn’t mean California suddenly has plenty of water.

In a news story in this week’s print edition, Staff Writer David Schmalz lays out why water rationing is still on the table on the Monterey Peninsula. “Recent rains may help the Peninsula stave off water rationing, higher rates, or both, but much more will be needed for it to make a dent in the water supply,” Schmalz writes.

It’s an important, informative story—water isn’t an unlimited resource, even when it seems to be all around us.