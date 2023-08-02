Sara Rubin here, thinking about how much things have returned to pre-pandemic “normal,” and also how much they have not. I think of people who moved away from Monterey County because they could not afford to stay while they couldn’t work, or people who transitioned to remote work and haven’t gone back. I think of businesses that shut down, and people whose incomes are still not back to where they were.

Much of the government response to the public health crisis and the corresponding economic crisis was immediate, in the moment. But recognizing that we still haven’t returned to normal, there are still new efforts to help people get back on their feet.

One such statewide effort is the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), established by Senate Bill 162 in 2022. It allocates $600 million from the state’s 2021 Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund to the workforce services branch for the purpose of economic development. Regions around the state will apply for competitive grants from CERF toward economic development.

Monterey County is part of a six-county region along with Santa Cruz, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. A group called the Uplift Central Coast Coalition is responsible for representing this six-county region and seeking state funds. That group—comprising Monterey Bay Economic Partnership; the Economic Development Collaborative from Southern California; and Reach, covering SLO and Santa Barbara counties—will apply for funds on behalf of the region. The northern and southern halves of the six-county region each have a steering committee.

That’s a lot of layers of bureaucracy between state grantmakers and regular people who might need jobs or training or new opportunities, whose economic prospects have not recovered since Covid.

To that end, there are community meetings seeking to bring those regular people to the table to be part of the process. One such meeting takes place tonight, Aug. 2, from 6-8pm. It’s at the Teamsters Hall in Salinas (931 E. Market St.) and will be conducted in Spanish, with English translation provided.

“We want people to have an opportunity to tell us what they would like to see when it comes to economic development,” says Francisco Rodríguez, the secretary/treasurer for the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, who serves on the steering committee for the northern half of the Uplift Central Coast Coalition.

“We want to gather people’s perspectives, their concerns, identify any barriers or challenges. We want to foster a dialogue so it’s not just the state coming down and saying, ‘Here’s what we are going to do.’ We want to hear from people: What programs and services are working now, should we invest in them? And what’s not working?”

For purposes of tonight’s meeting, expect small breakout groups for organic conversation. Rodríguez especially wants to be sure that working people in the county’s biggest industry (agriculture) have a seat at the table and are not overlooked for shinier concepts.

“We need to take into consideration that the vast majority of people in Monterey County rely on agricultural jobs. If you bring in a completely new industry that, say, is going to require everyone to have a degree in physics, it’s not going to benefit people who have skills that are not academic skills. The idea is that we want everybody to benefit.”