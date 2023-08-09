Sara Rubin here, getting ready to zoom down the street on my new e-bike. I’m still a fan of my acoustic, non-electric bike, but on some days, my reporting calendar takes me too far afield to commit to riding a bike to work. On many of those days, an electric bike is perfect; I can get around faster, and without breaking a sweat. Hills are rendered irrelevant.

Getting between the Seaside headquarters of the Monterey County Weekly and Monterey County Superior Court in Monterey, up a steep climb off Aguajito Road, is one such ride. My route there often takes me down North Fremont Street.

Ever since a protected bike lane down the middle of the street opened in 2019, I’ve marveled at it for a few reasons. One, it’s a beautiful piece of bicycling infrastructure. Two, it’s a shockingly useless piece of bicycling infrastructure. Me and other cyclists can be seen biking on the right hand side of the street, risking the cars zooming by on our left and the parked cars on our right, because that’s the normal way to get around on a bike, and because getting too and from the fancy bike lane requires crossing the street, which requires waiting for a crosswalk signal, and it’s kind of a pain.

But when you upgrade from an acoustic bike to an electric bike, the entire calculus changes. I can easily travel at the speed of cars. The traffic lights are synced up, so I don’t have to stop. And I can hit the throttle to get to and from the bike path and the side of the road quickly and safely.

The experience of cruising down the Bike Lane to Nowhere prompted me to ask Marissa Garcia, an engineering assistant in the City of Monterey’s Public Works Department, for an update. When is this thing going to connect to something, making it more useful and inviting, especially for riders on acoustic bicycles?

I’ve written before about the North Fremont Gap project on the side near Safeway in Del Rey Oaks, on the north end of the project. That’s delayed—the City applied for two grants, unsuccessfully. (The latest estimate is $2.4 million for construction.)

Now they’ll wait for the adjacent FORTAG project to proceed first, hoping that helps provide context for a greater pedestrian/bike path connectivity concept. “When there’s more construction and FORTAG is actually through there, I think our applications will become stronger,” Garcia says. “[Grant reviewers] don’t understand how much connectivity we are going to get out of it.”

That’s 0-for-2 so far on the north side.

On the south side of the bike trail, where it comes to an abrupt end leaving cyclists off in the middle of four-lane Fremont Street at Casa Verde, Garcia and team are working on a plan. They call it the Mark Thomas Bike Lane Project, and it would be a striped bike lane that connects from the protected infrastructure on Fremont via Casa Verde to Fairgrounds Way, then goes down past the Fairgrounds to Sloat Avenue, and past the Naval Postgraduate School, eventually meeting up with the existing Rec Trail.

The Mark Thomas project hasn’t even quite entered phase one, which is the planning stage, but Garcia is hopeful about getting there. The project was ranked third by the city’s Neighborhood and Community Improvement Program for 2023, earning 120 votes. (It tied with an eight-court pickleball court at Ryan Ranch.)

The NCIP Committee will formalize its recommendations to Monterey City Council at a meeting at 6pm this Thursday, Aug. 10; council is then set to vote on Sept. 19 on which projects to fund. If the planning gets funded, Garcia says formal plans can ensue; once a project is “shovel-ready,” it’s easier to win grants and get construction funding.

I hope the gaps on both sides get synced up. The Bike Lane to Nowhere will certainly serve more people in a more meaningful way if it connects at both ends, becoming a bike lane to somewhere.