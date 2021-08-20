Pam Marino here. I think most people want to root for the high schools in their town. Especially in a small town like Pacific Grove, with only one high school, there’s a desire to cheer on The Breakers and take pride in the students who will represent P.G. out in the world wherever they may land.
I raised my children in another city, but P.G. is now my home and I too want to feel proud of Pacific Grove High School. It’s hard to do that when evidence arises that the school has an ugly reputation elsewhere on the Monterey Peninsula.
The evidence was on display at last night’s Pacific Grove Unified School District board of trustees meeting where the issue over former PGHS Associated Student Body president Anthony Biondi and past incidents where he used hate speech and the Confederate flag came to a head. (For background see the story I reported last week as well as the Spin editorial by editor Sara Rubin in this week’s print edition.)
One young Black woman who addressed trustees recalled how at track meets as a Marina High School athlete she and her teammates were harassed by PGHS students. “That’s not the first time I’ve heard the N-word from one of these students,” she said. “It's not the first time one of these students has thrown something at me. That’s not the first time one of these students has made a comment about me being black.”
Before public comments began, Biondi, who resigned hours before, appeared at the podium to read his resignation letter out loud. The trustees—while not condoning his actions—thanked and commended him for speaking.
Three of the four trustees participating criticized the numerous form letters of protest ahead of the meeting. Along with Superintendent Ralph Porras, the trustees pointed out Biondi is a student and as educators the district has a responsibility to help students improve and develop, especially when they are remorseful and ask for help.
A comment by Trustee Cristy Dawson drew especially sharp criticism from speakers of color. As she took issue with people assuming that nothing had been done to discipline Biondi, Dawson said, “we’re hearing about how white we are, and we just let that stuff roll.”
The ire that comment raised was immediate from the very first public speaker, another young Black woman. “I’ve had the fact that I’m black be pointed out since I was barely born,” the woman said. She also expressed a sentiment shared by others about how the trustees focused on helping one student while seemingly ignoring others.
“We talk about how this has affected him, but how has this affected all the students of color who saw that video?” the woman asked. “We can say it’s awesome that he came up here and spoke but he laid these actions upon himself, and to rise him up and say ‘go you, I’m so happy for you’—it’s kind of insulting.
“While I have to go through my daily life as a black person and have words pelted at me on the daily, he’s going to continue on through his life and this is going to be brushed away and he’s never going to have to think about it again once it rolls over. I can’t hide my skin.”
One trustee, Carolyn Swanson, called for the board to make policy changes around harassment and bias-motivated incidents. She also called for more education on tolerance and equity for the board and staff and said she hoped the board would be open to it. She asked the public’s help by expressing their support for policy changes and training for the board and district staff.
“I strongly believe it's worthwhile but I’m only one member of the board and we do need a majority on the board so we can support this type of work and move forward,” Swanson said.
Most of the speakers did ask for policy changes, and I’m hoping along with Swanson that the rest of the board took the comments to heart.
To declare the matter over after the resignation and do nothing would be to ignore a serious problem within our community. To take on the hard work of improving the education and training for students, staff and board around issues of race, equity and tolerance would be something to be proud of.
