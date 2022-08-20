What would you do to protect your home?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, feeling incredibly grateful that we are not, currently, fighting any major wildfires in Monterey County (knock on wood, etc. etc.).

As the U.S. Forest Service’s iconic Smokey Bear reminds us, we all have a role to play in preventing fires and protecting each other. But a group of residents on Big Sur’s south coast are going above and beyond.

Faced with the reality that there is little to no enforcement of campfire restrictions in the beautiful—but remote—dispersed camping areas on the coast, residents have started their own patrols, a topic my colleague Christopher Neely covered in a news story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly.

“Organized citizen campfire patrols through Los Padres National Forest land began in 2020, when crowds, tipped off by travel bloggers and social media buzz, began gravitating in unprecedented numbers toward Big Sur’s prime dispersed camping locations as an antidote to the pandemic lockdowns,” Neely writes. The Community Association of Big Sur pays locals $25 an hour for their work.

To see what all this actually looks like, Neely went on a Saturday night ride-along with Lindsay Romanow and Connie McCoy—two locals in their mid-70s “armed with an iPad, flashlights, a gardening hoe and walking sticks” for their night on patrol. The group started at 8:45pm and didn’t wrap up until around 11pm, a long enough night that Neely ended up spending the night at Romanow’s house.

Reading Neely’s story is an immersive ride-along within the ride-along, and it really brings the issue to life. It’s a big task we’re asking these citizen patrols to undertake—but then again, the stakes are very high.

