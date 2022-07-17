When old art has the power to tell us new things.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about old art and its magical ability to tell us new things. Maybe for you that old art is the plays of William Shakespeare or the words of the 14th-century Persian poet Hafiz. Or maybe it’s the music of Mozart, Beethoven or Bach.

The Carmel Bach Festival, which formally began on Thursday, July 14 for its 85th season, is a two-week-long summertime festival devoted to celebrating the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. It is one of the longest-running festivals of its kind, and yet for organizers the question of its sustainability into the future is perennially top of mind. What will motivate new audiences to come listen to music that is hundreds of years old?

That question is the topic of part one of the two-part cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. Staff writer Christopher Neely spoke with leadership at the Bach Festival, as well as the Monterey Symphony, to understand the challenges they face and what they’re doing about it.

All acknowledge that it is important to find new audiences for classical music. And all believe that these audiences are there to be found—that this old art is still capable of finding new things to say to new people. “Rumors about the demise of classical music are greatly exaggerated,” Bach Fest Executive Director Steve Friedlander says.

Part two of the cover story details what is on the festival agenda this year—from familiar pillar concerts to new ideas. Blending the classics with novel creations is very much in the DNA of the festival, music writer Paul Fried explains.

Perhaps most noteworthy among the new elements this year is the inclusion of three guest conductors—Dinis Souza, Grete Pedersen and Nicholas McGegan—each of whom will conduct two concerts during the festival. The festival is looking to fill its principal conductor position, left vacant after the departure of Paul Goodwin, before the 2023 event. A job like that is traditionally held in the same hands for a significant period of time (Goodwin worked with the festival for a decade), so the opportunity to work with three new and very different conductors is a treat for musicians and audiences alike.

The festival runs through Saturday, July 30 with concerts and events at various times of day and in venues all around Carmel. There are many ways to get involved, from attending an evening concert at the Sunset Center to a free masterclass where the public can watch musicians train together. As always, visit bachfestival.org to see the full schedule.

Read full newsletter here.