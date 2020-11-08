When the criminal justice system defaults to a mental health system, it’s not easy to serve defendants.
Good Morning everyone,
Mary Duan here. This week’s cover story is about an innovative program taking place at Monterey County Jail that attempts to take defendants found not competent to stand trial and restore them to competency. The 10 men enrolled in the program, called Jail-Based Competency Training, go through intense therapy every day to focus on their mental health issues, and also go through court training, to learn and understand who all the players are when they go to the courtroom—who the judge is and why, who the attorneys are and why. Many of these defendants are involuntarily medicated, meaning they have a psychiatrist’s recommendation and a court order to take medication as well, on their route to competency.
But those are 10 men and one program. For the rest of the jail, where medical and mental health services are also provided by the same private equity-backed group, Wellpath, what do mental health services look like? With a population (pre-pandemic) that often reached 900 inmates, and experienced defense attorneys saying the majority of their clients have mental health issues, how are those people reached?
Devon Corpus, a licensed-clinical social worker, along with Mandy Briseno, a licensed family and marriage therapist, are the main providers of mental health services for the rest of the jail’s population beyond those 10 men. They work in consultation with a psychiatrist, and two other LCSWs are available on a per-diem basis. Corpus, one of the most experienced social workers in the county (and an Army veteran), says they could definitely use more hands on deck, but it’s often hard to recruit “fresh-faced” social workers straight out of school to work in the difficult forensic environment of a jail.
What she sees from inmates in need of mental health services is often a lot of fear. They fear the dark—it’s often when bad things happened to them in their childhoods. They fear what will happen to them in jail and they fear what they’ve done. The approach the social workers use in working with the inmates includes case management and advocacy—and linking people to resources like trauma-focused therapy, including substance-abuse treatment; dialectical behavior therapy, which helps teach the skills needed to regulate emotions and control self-destructive behaviors; assessing patients for suicide risk and following up with those who were previously on suicide watch. And there are more subtle welfare checks on the inmates as well. For example, Corpus says, are inmates taking care of their physical space, are they eating their meals, are they showering? A deteriorating living environment is an indication that an inmate may be struggling.
I know Devon. She’s maybe 5-foot-nothing and weighs even less. But she’s one of the most dynamic people I know. Through her work for inmates, and her previous intense work with law enforcement (she previously served as a Monterey County crisis services supervisor and trained hundreds of cops on handling crises) she’s effectively bridged the gap between those two disparate worlds, and earned a lot of respect from both sides along the way.
She certainly has mine (even though she’s a Dodgers fan). That a team of two is trying to deliver needed services to a jail population of hundreds feels unsurmountable.
As one defense attorney told me, he estimates 60 to 70 percent of his clients have a mental illness; another estimates 100 percent do. That means a 10-person program and two social workers can indeed make a difference, but they are trying to do what appears to be the impossible.
-Mary Duan, managing editor. mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.