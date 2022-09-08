Where religion and climate justice meet.

Pam Marino here. I have a St. Francis of Assissi statue in my garden for a couple of reasons, one sentimental—my mom had a small statue in her garden for years when I was a child—the other because I’m a Francis fan.

I’m not Catholic, but I was curious enough to read a book and articles about Francis, the patron saint of animals and ecology. I admire him for his love of nature and his belief that all creatures, no matter how small, are important in God’s eyes.

Unfortunately, not all Christians got the same memo as Francis. There’s a Bible verse that has been long mangled to justify raiding the planet of its resources, Genesis 1:26: “And God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.’” (King James Version)

People saw the word “dominion” and took the definition of “sovereignty or control” and ran with it to use the Earth’s resources however they saw fit, and with no regard for how their actions might be harming the planet.

They completely missed that being sovereign means not abusing those you rule over, but in fact taking care of them. In the story of Genesis, God is making a contract with humans to care for God’s creation.

It’s a theology that’s been long held by the Presbyterian Church, USA, going back more than three decades. It’s also something preached by Pastor Mark Peake at First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, who says that “dominion” means we have a responsibility to be stewards of creation.

The congregation has taken this responsibility seriously by installing solar panels on the roof over Fellowship Hall over 10 years ago. They currently have plans to install a second set of panels to help get the church to net zero on greenhouse gasses.

This fall they’re offering a six-session class on Sunday mornings called “Climate Justice,” led by Peake and the creator and organizer of the class, Ellen Tucker, an elder at the church.

Tucker tells me she was feeling despair about climate change until she started reading about regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that can help reverse climate change. “I realized there could be solutions out there,” she says. “I wanted people in our church to have hope.”

Throughout the fall Tucker and Peake, along with a slate of guest speakers, will lead participants in examining solutions to climate change and discuss what people can do to help their neighbors both here and around the world, as well as future generations.

The class is open to anyone interested. It will meet at 10am in Fellowship Hall, on the church campus at 501 Eldorado St., Monterey. More information at fpcmonterey.org/contact.

