While it’s been a long time coming, the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is life-changing.

Sara Rubin here, writing on a day that feels like it belongs in another century, in a time long past. While it’s been a long time coming, the news last night that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is life-changing. The freedom for women to control when and whether they carry a pregnancy to term is what enables us to live modern lives in our modern society.

Even after the 1973 Roe decision is overturned, abortion will remain legal in many states, including here in California. But analysts expect 26 states to quickly reverse women’s right to get an abortion, creating a shockingly two-tiered country with fundamentally different rights for women.

While the Supreme Court reasons (incorrectly) in its draft opinion that abortion “is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition,” women have always sought abortions. We can expect to see many women in those 26 states seek abortions elsewhere, including in California.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which operates 35 health centers including locations in Salinas and Seaside, is expecting a surge in patients. “We have been looking to expand some of our health centers in size and in capacity so we can serve the influx we are prepared to take when Roe v. Wade is overturned,” spokesperson Dianna Zamora-Marroquin says. “We are also expanding our laboratory capacity, so we will be able to conduct nearly two times the amount of tests every year, and looking at increasing our training for providers; we have seen the number of providers is not sufficient.”

As other states roll back abortion access, the surge has already begun. In the period from July 1, 2021 to April 15, 2022, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte provided abortion care to 80 patients who traveled from out-of-state because they could not get the care they wanted at home—double the number of patients over the time period the year prior. Of those, 29 patients came from Texas after SB 8 took effect there in September.

The numbers in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are smaller, serving nine out-of-state patients in that time period—but that’s still triple over the year prior. State lawmakers have responded to the surge by introducing legislation that would help serve these out-of-state patients.

We don’t know yet how many thousands of women will travel out of their home states to get safe, legal abortions. We also don’t know how many will get abortions resembling the time before 1973. We’ve all heard the stories, mostly worst-case-scenario stories. Even those that end well include visits to creepy, dark apartments, and the fear of potential death.

These are the kinds of abortions that are bad for women. These are the kinds of abortions we can avoid by offering safe, legal abortion—treating it as a medical procedure, not some kind of moral reckoning.

Yet even when proponents talk about abortion, we’ve come to hear about it as if every abortion is morally fraught, something that happens only in the most desperate of circumstance. The fact is, most of the time, it’s a regular part of normal reproductive health care.

When writer Katha Pollitt came to speak locally in 2016, she suggested then that we reframe the whole debate. “We need to talk about abortion as a normal part of a woman’s reproductive life,” she told me. “You have to acknowledge that women having voluntary sex over the course of a long reproductive life, in which birth control is far from perfect. You can’t say, ‘Abortion is this very extreme thing that women resort to only in the most desperate circumstances.’”

I’m among the tens of millions of Americans who Pollitt was talking about, who have had a safe, legal abortion. My circumstances were not desperate, and there was no moral debate. Yet for years, it felt like something I was supposed to be ashamed of and never speak about.

Once it became clear to me that this right I’d come to take for granted might go away, I started to talk about it more openly. And almost every time it comes up, someone in the room shares her own story. For some, it was a morally weighty choice. For some, it was financially motivated. For some, it did not feel like a choice at all, but the obvious course of action. In different circumstances, any of us might have seen not a medical procedure but the miracle of life and chosen to have a baby, instead.

I’ve always thought that stripping women of the right to choose also undermines the power of women who choose to carry any and every pregnancy—planned or not—to term. For women who are guided by personal conviction, religious belief, or other factors, shouldn’t their choice matter too? When we take away their choice, we take away the power and autonomy they deserve.

Organizers are gathering today at 6pm at Window on the Bay in Monterey to protest in support of women’s right to choose.

