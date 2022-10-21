Who has the fastest radio-controlled boat of them all?

Dave Faries here, noting that something chaotic can be a whole load of fun to watch.

To explain: The North American Model Boat Association—or NAMBA—landed at Roberts Lake Park in Seaside this week to hold the radio-controlled boat National Championships. What’s more, it’s the 50th anniversary of the title event, which concludes on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. That puts about 100 hobby enthusiasts from across the country and Canada along the shore and 600 boats on the water at various times.

In the words of Weekly publisher Erik Cushman, these boats are “badass.” Indeed—we’re talking up to 80 miles per hour, and they can be tuned to over 100 (although I’m told Roberts Lake is not the right body of water for that kind of output).

Skimming the surface a bit, this is how it works. The boats are divided into classes based upon type of propulsion—fuel or electric—and type of hull. Four rounds of heat races began on Saturday, Oct. 15, with no more than six boats assigned to each heat. Over the course of a week of racing, the pilots of these vessels accumulate points. After the event concludes tomorrow, the top three in each class pick up their trophies and bragging rights.

Event manager Chris Wittrig tells me that “nobody makes money, everybody spends money.” Quite the hobby, considering these powerful little machines can cost around $2,500 at the top end. But it’s easy to see how one can become hooked (and the winners are in a raffle for some really cool prizes).

On Thursday I caught heat race number 21—there were 72 on the schedule for the day—in the GX-2 Mono class, which I’m not even going to take a stab at. Just know they are gas-powered mini monsters. As they roared around the oval course marked out by buoys approaching the start/finish line, a marshal counted down to the verbal green flag. Now, they plow ahead at a good pace during warmup laps, slowing only when they approach the starting point with less than 10 seconds before go time. One of the boats failed to navigate Turn 3, flipping upside down, dead in the water.

That was just the start of a wild ride. Once the race began, a pilot cut hard around Turn 4 in an attempt to take the lead. His boat clipped a buoy, launching its nose into the air. With the propellers skating the surface, it sputtered and splashed back down hard enough to kill the engine. Another racer flipped. And then a fourth crashed out. Only the machines of Ken Larsen from San Jose and Dave Hilton of Thousand Oaks managed points.

“I don’t know what it is about gas boats that make people go crazy,” Wittrig says with a chuckle as a full-size boat with two passengers set out to retrieve the carcasses of heat 21. Meanwhile, the pilots of heat 22 hefted their machines toward the water.

Wittrig and contest director Bob Tuttle of the Central Coast Model Boats club say the three questions first-time spectators always ask are “how fast?,” “how much do they cost?”—already covered those two—and “can I drive it?” Well, judging by the performance of seasoned hobby veterans, probably not, although Wittrig adds that “some people turn out to be naturals.” The problem comes when the boat turns toward the operator, because the controls reverse. When port becomes starboard and vice versa…well, it’s more than just a sinking feeling.

Yet Wittrig offers a glimmer of hope. The event is holding a spectator raffle on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10am. Those with winning tickets claim a Jet Jam. I hadn’t heard of one, either, but it’s a self-righting pool racer. The winners of those will then race their new vessels in Roberts Lake. The pilot who finishes first in this event takes home an even bigger, sleeker pool racer.

NAMBA formed in 1971 and held its first national championship a year later in Los Angeles. In fact, most of the sanctioning body’s major events have taken place in L.A. Its championship—the one taking place in Seaside—is the largest such event in the world, according to Wittrig. That Seaside was selected for the 50th anniversary is a nod to history. In 1972, NAMBA District 9 covered all of California. The hobby has grown since, and now the district includes the Central Coast.

So, yeah. It’s all pretty badass. Hopefully you can catch some racing on Saturday. Like I said, it’s chaotic and fun. And if you are concerned about the use of gas and other fuels to power the engines, Wittrig notes that advancements in battery technology ensure that electric boats are the hobby’s future.

