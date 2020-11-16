Good evening.
Sara Rubin here, watching as the whole idea of red states and blue states seems to be disappearing as Covid-19 surges again. In California, it means we are turning purple—the color-coded tier denoting the virus is the most widespread, and therefore the most restrictions are in place to limit the spread of the virus. According to the CDC, it means the U.S. is turning dark blue and shades of teal.
But politics do not take a break even for a pandemic. While Gov. Gavin Newsom has avoided answering questions from the press about who is on the shortlist to replace U.S. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate, it is reportedly a pretty long shortlist.
In a press conference one week ago, on Nov. 9, Newsom inevitably got questions about the appointment, but he wanted to talk about Covid instead: “I don’t mean to deflect, but my weekend was not focused on that, it was focused on seeing these case rate numbers go up.”
It’s a fair point, now that we’re a week later with a worsening Covid crisis and still more than two months to go until inauguration day. But that has not stopped the machinery of California politics when it comes to an unprecedented opportunity to make such a high-level appointment.
This morning, Latino leadership held press conferences across California to call upon Newsom to appoint someone who is Latino. They convened in Sacramento, Fresno, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego. Speakers included Monterey County Supervisor (and former assemblymember) Luis Alejo and Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, who is also the vice-chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.
Rivas kicked off the remarks with a short history: Of the 44 Californians who have served in the U.S. Senate since California became a state, not one has been Latino. There are more than 15 million Latinos in California today—the largest population in the United States—and 54 percent of California’s K-12 students are Latino. “And yet these young people, who are the future of our state, do not see themselves represented at the highest levels of our government,” Rivas said. “Gov. Newsom, you have an opportunity to change this. I can assure you that your choice matters. It matters to all those kids imaging what they could be when they grow up.”
Harris occupies an unprecedented place in Californian and now American history. There is a deep bench of highly qualified people who could replace her and represent our state well. And given the highly qualified people of color who comprise that deep bench, there is no reason Newsom cannot also make history.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
