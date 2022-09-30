Who would sit at your dream dinner table? It’s an increasingly tricky question.

Dave Faries here, looking forward to happy hour on a Friday. While pondering topics for this intro, I saw a note from Weekly news writer David Schmalz, who was horrified to learn one of his heroes’ racist actions had been revealed. That left him clinging only to Anthony Bourdain, a great talent who provided a lens to the world, but who was also given to personal flaws.

In some curious stream-of-consciousness way, this reminded me of a happy hour game we often took up back in grad school—one that I’ve not participated in since. The idea is to name four guests you would like at a dream dinner and why. It’s deceptively difficult, for one must first seek far and wide through a memory growing more cloudy with each round of drinks. And you must account for human faults, weighing both those of the time and those applied as we distance ourselves from the past.

Most of us would be likely to exclude, say, Bill Cosby from consideration. Although he was a pioneer in many ways, current generations know of his conduct of drugging and accosting women, which was morally vile not to mention illegal, even in its day. When flipping through last week’s New York Times book review section, I was struck by a comment by novelist Andrew Sean Greer, who told the paper he despised James Fenimore Cooper’s classic Last of the Mohicans, calling it “wildly offensive.” It’s been awhile—several decades—but I seem to recall that Cooper was more sympathetic toward his indigenous characters than many people during that era. Should he be crossed off? Not to my mind. Martin Luther primed the Protestant Reformation, but was not so keen on women’s rights. Few—if any—men were in his day.

In this context it seems there are degrees within right and wrong. I would include Clint Eastwood on my short list as I whittled down to the final four. We may be wildly apart in politics, but he’s Hollywood’s greatest director—in my opinion—and one of film history’s finest actors. The ancient Greek figure Alcibiades makes the short list precisely because of his flaws and whims. His years in the public eye read like a twisted soap opera from a great historical distance. Who wouldn’t want to hear more?

The challenge in this exercise is imposed by who we are in the frame of when we exist. Going back to Cosby, in 1985 he would have made it to many people’s dream dinner tables. For that matter, the general impression of Donald Trump was much different back then.

At the moment, I’ve narrowed my list to 35 potential dinner guests. Yeah, that’s a lot. Chrissie Hynde, the Pretenders vocalist, animal rights activist and vegetarian, may be the first one cut. My menu includes a lot of meat.

Yeah, yeah. The meal is fictional. There’s no reason to bring catering into this. But it brings up another fine aspect of the game. I’m a fan of her and her music. Selecting personal favorites, however, is an uninspired shortcut. The question of why is not satisfied by this approach. Nor should one settle for the obvious.

So Hynde is scratched. Also St. Louis Cardinals greats Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Ozzie Smith and Julian Javier. Former NASCAR driver and Salinas native Ernie Irvan is out, as are the likes of Larry Csonka (I modeled my football play on his, but since I was nowhere near his size and strength—not such a good idea), Alexander the Great, George Washington, Michael Nesmith and the Marx Brothers.

They needed to be cut, anyway. There were four of them.

You make our work happen. The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

The list is still too long. Eastwood remains—a conundrum to me, as his body of work on film tends to defy his political stance in many ways, so the conversation would be interesting. Margaret Dumont, too. Although trained in opera, she ended up as the “straight person” in a number of Marx Brothers films. The humor worked because of her.

Only one athlete and one musician are left on the shortened list. Satchel Paige was the greatest pitcher in baseball history, forging a career that spanned from the 1920s through the ’60s (I saw him take the mound at an old timers game in 1972). He too often heard the phrase “if only you were white” from Major League managers. He was also a womanizer and loved to drive recklessly fast. Mother Maybelle Carter changed the role of the guitar and the way people played the instrument. Would she have shared a table with Paige? I don’t know.

I can’t decide on a military figure. General Ulysses S. Grant developed the concept of modern total war and was both a tactical and strategic genius. Sherman’s march to the sea was Grant’s idea. General “Vinegar Joe” Stilwell pissed off just about all his superiors, but was usually right. And Daniel Morgan, in charge of American troops in the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens, employed a few of Sun Tsu’s precepts in routing the British—while never being exposed to the ancient Chinese master’s writing. He also led troops against protesting farmers after the war.

There are a few others to consider still, such as Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy in the Old West and a cunning man. Historian Bruce Catton wrote with a style that opened the discipline to a wider audience. Ernest Hemingway, because he’s Hemingway. And, of course, the rascal Alcibiades.

That’s as far as I’ve gotten to this point—and the process has taken parts of three days. How did I ever manage to finish in a single happy hour session? Like I said, it’s a difficult task. And each one on my too long list had human flaws.

Who would sit at your table?

Read full newsletter here.