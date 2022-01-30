Why has a waterfront property on Cannery Row been sitting vacant for decades?

On the cover of this week’s print edition of the Weekly is a waterfront property on Cannery Row that has sat vacant for decades, essentially since the San Xavier Cannery burned down on it in 1967.

There’s been an active development proposal on the property for about 25 years, but a shovel doesn’t seem any closer to breaking ground than it did 25 years ago.

How and why that came to be is the subject of this week’s cover story. It is posed as a question in the story’s opening section: “The twists and turns over time have been dizzying and often inscrutable for those trying to understand what is seemingly a simple question: How does a prime piece of coastal real estate, located in an iconic tourist hotspot, sit vacant for decades, with no signs of life in the offing?”

I set out to answer that question, and the story you’ll find in these pages is built on interviews with those involved over the years, but more than anything, on court documents—it's among the most litigated properties in the county, and some of the principals involved were found to be criminals in separate matters.

Whether or not I succeeded in answering the question I will leave for the reader to decide—it is the most complicated story I’ve ever worked on, and while the contours of certain trees remained unknowable, the view of the forest was clear.

I could go on, but I’d rather you read the story—it was a journey to report, and I think it’s a journey to read. At the very least, the next time you roll by the vacant property at 484 Cannery Row, you’ll understand why it remains in blight, locked away behind a chain-link fence.

