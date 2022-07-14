Why is the Covid vaccination rate for kids so low?

Sara Rubin here, thinking about the children—seriously. It’s been almost one month since the FDA on June 17 issued an emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. (Previously, vaccines were approved only for people ages 5 and up.)

This was celebrated as a good-news milestone in our ongoing battle against the virus, which has claimed more than a million American lives. But as of July 11, only 1.4 percent of Monterey County children in that newly eligible age group have received at least their first dose; it’s about the same rate nationally. (The Pifizer-BioNTech vaccine for this young age group is a three-dose series; for the Moderna option, it’s two doses.)

It’s not clear whether anyone knows why this number is so low, and in fact, Monterey County public health officials say they are unsurprised. “It is what was expected based on how fast the uptake of vaccine [was] for the 5- to 11-year-olds,” Health Department spokesperson Karen Smith writes by email, refering to the relatively slow vaccination progress in that group.

One dimension is access to vaccines, and Smith hopes increasing the number of clinics will help. (There are a number of regular clinics open to this young age group listed at montereycountyvaccines.com; the Breadbox Rec Center clinic, originally scheduled to run through July 30, has been extended through Sept. 17. There will be more pop-up clinics added to the schedule as well, Smith says.)

There are also, of course, other factors that might be harder to address. Vaccine hesitancy, for example, has impacted the vaccination rates among other age groups as well.

Anastasia Klick is a family medicine physician in the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, and she hears lots of concern from new and expecting moms. And she is understanding of that. “When something is unknown, our instinct is to stay away from it,” Klick says. “And we have this feeling that we can keep our children protected.

“Parents of young children fear all sorts of unknown side effects,” she adds. “In general, it’s ‘is it safe for my child?’ Studies show there’s a resounding yes to that. The flipside of that coin is that being unvaccinated is verifiably unsafe.”

Klick herself became eligible to get vaccinated as a healthcare worker about one week before her son, Jackson, was born in December of 2020. She read up, and she spoke to her doctor—she got the shot. Then she got her second dose while breastfeeding. And as soon as Jackson, now 18 months old, was eligible, he got vaccinated too; the only side effect was fatigue for a day. (“He slept like a dream,” Klick says.)

When it comes to talking to parents about the vaccine, Klick is understanding and happy to share her perspective and answer their questions. If they don’t have specific questions—and a lot of times they don’t, more of a general unease—“I just tell them how urgent and how safe I think it is,” she says.

Health officials expected concerns and skepticism and questions, and they’re happy to talk about it. “Parents may have questions and concerns about getting the youngest children vaccinated,” Smith adds. “That is understandable, we encourage them to talk to their child’s provider as well as learn more from trusted sources, like the CDC or California Department of Public Health.”

If you are an adult who is caring for a child and you have questions or concerns about getting them vaccinated, I join the chorus encouraging you to talk to your pediatrician. Or you can write to me, and we at the Weekly will go search out the answers and get back to you with answers to our readers’ questions.

