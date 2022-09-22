Why “sorry, no water” isn’t going to cut it during this Regional Housing Needs Allocation process.

Pam Marino here. I recently wrote a cover story about the coming challenge our cities and county face in planning for thousands of new housing units—20,300 to be exact—as required by the state in its quest to solve the statewide housing crisis.

I did not mention the dimension of available water (or the lack thereof), and some of you were quick to point that out to me in emails and on social media. A common refrain was “but there isn’t enough!” While it is true that we are facing water availability challenges, there is a reason why I didn’t mention the issue:

The department in Sacramento that is enforcing the law, Housing and Community Development, doesn’t care about there not being enough water.

That might be a bit hyperbolic, but the reality is that HCD isn’t allowing jurisdictions to make excuses like not enough water, not enough land or any other infrastructure deficiencies to stop them from planning for more housing units.

Under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process, each jurisdiction has a number of housing units—with the number divided up according to affordability criteria, between very low income, low income, moderate and above moderate—it must plan for in the next eight-year RHNA cycle, which runs 2023-2031.

If a jurisdiction has a deficiency of some sort, then it has to state in its housing plan how that deficiency will be handled. “Sorry, no water,” isn’t going to fly with HCD. The response, in short, will likely be, “Figure it out.”

New laws have put real teeth behind HCD, with an enforcement division that will scrutinize city plans and determine if they are meeting requirements. A city or county could find itself in court, fined or in some cases losing their ability to make planning decisions.

For the Monterey Peninsula, the jurisdictions have a reasonable plan to present to HCD on how to meet the water challenge. The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District has concluded that with the Pure Water Monterey expansion, within two to three years the water recycling project will provide enough water for 30 years to accommodate current consumption and the construction of new housing. The idea is that the State Water Resources Control Board, in response to this new water source, will lift the cease and desist order placed on pumping water from the Carmel River.

The rest of the county uses groundwater, and that's where it will get tricky. South County currently has water for both housing and agriculture, but other areas of the county are in trouble. Some groundwater basins are already seriously in danger of being overdrafted or face seawater intrusion. There is provision in the state law for prioritizing affordable housing or over other uses, including agriculture, even when water is limited.

In some cases where there simply is no groundwater available, a city or county might have to state it and then suggest best-case scenarios for where to place housing should a solution be found in the future.

I’ve had city officials tell me they feel at the mercy of two state agencies—HCD and the State Water Board—that are issuing conflicting orders. It’s possible that at some point those two will have to go head-to-head, or some higher authority will need to step in and call for a compromise.

As I explain in my story, we need housing. And let me add—it’s not necessarily for people coming into the state or region, it’s for people already here. We have thousands of people living on the streets, in their cars, in shelters and transitional housing. We also have thousands living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions. Those people are already here, and they’re already using water, one way or another.

It’s time to stop using “not enough water” as an excuse and start planning for how to include more housing for our neighbors who need it. It won’t be easy, but it’s worth pursuing.

