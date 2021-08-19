David Schmalz here, thinking back on the only two times I’ve seen a California condor up close, a sight so marvelous it’s hard to believe one’s eyes.
The first time was on a hike in Big Sur, and my friends and I spotted a condor nesting on a steep hillside overlooking the sea. The other was at Pinnacles National Park where, for about five minutes, I watched a condor sunning its wings as it perched atop a crag. The thing that’s hard to wrap one’s head around when looking at them is how big they are: With a wingspan of up to 9.5 feet, they’re the biggest birds in North America. They almost seem like they’ve come to us from a different world, one in which dragons and unicorns exist.
The reason condors have been on my mind of late is that an alarming number of these birds on the Central Coast have been dying in the past few years due to either wildfires or lead poisoning, which occurs when condors feed on dead animals that were shot with lead bullets. Lead bullets are not legal to hunt with on the Central Coast.
A federally endangered species that nearly went extinct in the 1980s, California condors are among the rarest birds in the world. To better understand the recent spike in condor mortality, I checked in with Joe Burnett, a biologist with the Ventana Wildlife Society, a local nonprofit that’s been a critical player in reviving the wild condor population.
Burnett says that right before Covid hit, VWS staff were celebrating a key milestone:
The wild condor population on the Central Coast hit 102, passing the one hundred mark. Then wildfires ripped through parts of the Santa Lucia Mountains last August, killing several condors, and there’s been lead poisoning.
“Right now we’re at 82 birds,” Burnett says. “It’s pretty shocking.” He says 12 condors have died this year, seven of which have been confirmed to be from lead poisoning.
Burnett’s theory about the lead poisoning spike is that due to manufacturing bottlenecks that cropped up worldwide during the pandemic, lead-free bullets perhaps weren’t available at times. “I think guys were dipping into their arsenals,” Burnett says. “It’s unfortunate.”
That being said, Burnett remains upbeat about the condors overall. “I’ve been working with [VWS] for 25 years. I knew we had these rough spots, and we just got to push through them,” Burnett says, adding that six pairs of condors on the Central Coast are nesting, and the hope is that six condor chicks will fledge into the wild this fall. VWS is also holding six condors that will soon be released into the wild, five of which were raised in captivity at the Los Angeles Zoo. Moreover, Burnett says, a new condor release site is in the works at Redwood National Park in partnership with the Yurok tribe; currently, the only coastal release sites in California are managed by VWS in Big Sur.
As far as the recent lead poisoning incidents go, VWS will continue doing what it’s been doing for years: reaching out to local hunters and ranchers and offering them free lead-free bullets—Burnett says VWS has given out more than 10,000 boxes of ammo since 2012.
It’s a noble cause and one worth rooting for, because in order to have a wonderful world, we have to preserve its wonders.
