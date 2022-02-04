Will the Monterey County supervisors cave, or stand up to Big Tobacco?

Sara Rubin here, taking a nice deep breath. That’s despite Seaside scoring a D on the 2022 State of Tobacco Control Report Card released by the American Lung Association, which rates jurisdictions on how effective their policies are at curbing tobacco use.

Locally, Seaside finds itself in ample company for poor marks. The cities of Monterey, Salinas, Carmel, Gonzales, King City and unincorporated Monterey County all got a D. Marina, Greenfield, Del Rey Oaks, Soledad and Sand City all got an F. In contrast, Pacific Grove—so far the only local city to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products and all vape products—got an A.

It’s widely understood by public health officials that flavored tobacco products get kids hooked. Bubblegum-flavored vape pens might sound gross to adults, but they are enticing to teens, and the tobacco industry, fighting for its life, is looking for ways to develop a new generation of lifelong consumers. It’s been a rising problem in schools all across Monterey County, with kids even surreptitiously using e-cigarettes in classrooms.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors are set to approve an ordinance that would ban flavored tobacco products and one-time-use e-cigarettes from being sold. It’s unambiguously a good idea, with lots of good reasoning behind it. The ordinance has already been to the board for discussion and a vote, and the proposed final version that will appear before them on Tuesday is meant to be a straightforward vote of approval, but in this case, it’s also a referendum on how much sway the tobacco industry still holds.

The question isn’t whether the supervisors are likely to approve the ordinance; they’ve all already indicated they support it. It’s a question of whether to approve the ordinance as amended on Jan. 25, with an exemption for what the FDA calls Modified-Risk Tobacco Products, or MRTPs. So far, the FDA has allowed 14 products to be marketed as MRTPs, including Marlboro Heatsticks made by Philip Morris and chew-like products called Snus manufactured by Swedish Match USA, Inc.

County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who originally asked the Health Department to pursue an ordinance on flavored tobacco, was the same supervisor who at the last minute directed them to add in this exemption for MRTPs. “These products were not intended to be included as part of my original referral,” he said.

But the Health Department was woefully unprepared to answer basic questions about these types of products, and it seemed like nobody in the room had ever heard of them before. A few members of the public, however, had choice words for the new exemption.

“I urge you to pass the ordinance as written, without exemption,” said Alexa Wohrman of the American Heart Association. “We need your leadership to protect residents from the tobacco industry and their continued attempts to engineer new products to capture new customers.”

Some speakers were more blistering.

“With respect, Mr. Alejo, you sound like a lawyer who’s representing Joe Camel,” said Joe Cubbage, a member of the public.

Supervisor Mary Adams, who used to work as a lobbyist for the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association, was similarly put off. “I can’t believe that I’m hearing what I’m hearing,” she said. “This is exactly what I used to deal with when the tobacco industry was in its prime. What we need to do is stand up and say no to the tobacco industry.”

But the supervisors voted along what have become increasingly common 3-2 lines to say yes to the ordinance with Alejo’s exemption; Alejo with Chris Lopez and John Phillips in favor, Adams and Wendy Root Askew against.

Dale Hillard is a retired high school science teacher and counselor who lives near Chualar and has for years been an activist locally fighting against Big Tobacco. “The tobacco industry is just fantastic at confusing the public,” he says. “To me this is one of those examples.”

Hillard is fast to say that even a watered-down ordinance is better than no ordinance—“Do you throw the baby out with the bathwater?” he asks—but he notes that when it comes to that D grade, the American Lung Association does not give credit for these types of bans if they have exemptions. So Monterey County could claim some credit, but not enough credit to score better.

Because the supervisors already voted with their initial approval, when the watered-down ordinance appears for a second vote on Tuesday, it doesn’t automatically come with and public comment—it appears on what is known as the consent agenda, a list of agenda items that can be approved without discussion or public comment (unless a supervisor or a member of the public wishes to discuss it—looking at you, dear reader; here’s your chance to ask the supervisors to rethink this).

The meeting happens at 1:30pm on Tuesday, Feb. 8 both in-person (at 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas) and also virtually; you can join the Zoom here, and the public can comment on the proposed ordinance if you ask to pull the item from the consent agenda.

