Will the third time be the charm for a Seaside farmers market?

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about vegetables. Monterey County is home to a solid number of farmers markets, a shopping option befitting the county’s place as a massive producer of fresh fruit and vegetables. One exception to this rule is Seaside, where two past farmers markets have tried and failed (most recently in 2019).

Now, Seaside is ready to try again. As my colleague David Schmalz writes in a news story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, the city recently put out a request for proposals looking for an organization or persons to launch a new farmers market.

Based on the fates of past markets, it seems that the challenge for whoever takes on this project will be to make it stick with the community. But farmers markets have a lot of benefits—for health, for more affordable food and as a gathering space where people get out of their cars and connect with neighbors.

“Perhaps the third time will be a charm,” Schmalz writes. Here’s hoping.