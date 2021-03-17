Will we keep acknowledging and addressing inequality, or will we look away again?
Good afternoon.
Sara Rubin here, one year after loading up on canned goods and frozen vegetables, thinking we’d be sheltering in place for a couple of weeks. The original order, which was issued on March 17, 2020 and took effect at midnight, was set to last until April 8. That was before most of us understood the dynamics of a pandemic well enough to foresee that that was just the beginning.
It’s strange now to think of how grief-stricken I felt then, before I realized how much we’d have to do without for how long. I can’t even think of what I missed then. Lately, I find myself longing to go to the movies. A friend the other day told me how much she misses going to the gym. Those holes seem superficial, but when the whole world is thrust into survival mode, it’s easy to cling to those simple pleasures.
Lately, more than grief-stricken, I have felt grateful. A year into this pandemic, and my life remains good—I live in a comfortable house with a good internet connection, I have a job, I have never worried about my ability to buy food or pay rent. I have been able to do my work largely from my home, or from a safe distance outdoors. And most importantly, neither myself nor anyone in my immediate family has been infected with Covid-19. I find myself reflecting constantly on how good I have it.
I am one of the lucky ones, both during this pandemic crisis and before it. It’s easy to cling to memories of the Before Times when I associate them with luxuries of things like going to the movies. But even as they fade into the distance, and as we come out of the Purple Tier and begin to restore something resembling “normal,” my hope is that when this is really over, we don’t just go back to how it was—because how it was is not how it should be.
Deep inequalities were visible before the pandemic, and crisis mode showed us we could rise to the occasion and solve seemingly intractable problems, at all levels, from neighborhood-scale gestures to local government to federal. “We’re all in this together,” the early refrain went, and indeed we came together to find solutions. Bathrooms at homeless encampments, which had seemed impossible, were suddenly a reality. Utilizing empty hotels for housing people who live in overcrowded conditions, suddenly a reality. Transforming old hotels into long-term housing. Unemployment checks with enough extra padding to actually pay the bills.
I’m lucky in that we don’t normally live in crisis mode day to day. But last year also illuminated for the entire world the extent to which people of color have been living in survival mode just in the course of daily life. The rise of Black Lives Matter, like the pandemic, has made it so painfully visible that we could not ignore the disproportionate suffering of other people.
The question now as we begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel is if we’ll keep acknowledging and addressing the disparate impacts, or if we’ll look away again. The state’s pandemic rules have quite literally forced us to address the pandemic collectively—but the underlying issues remain. Vaccines are going disproportionately to the healthiest zip codes.
This year has presented an unprecedented crisis, also an opportunity to face inequity head-on. We still have a chance, before going back to normal, to chart a new normal that serves all of us.
Stay safe out there—we are still all in this together.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
P.S. If you’re in a reflective one-year anniversary mood, you can see all of Monterey County Weekly’s Covid-19 coverage by clicking here.
