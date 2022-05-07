Win, lose or draw, it all adds up to Monterey Bay F.C.’s historic home opener.

Dave Faries here, calculating just how much data we can draw upon when discussing sports.

The numbers are useful, especially for comparative purposes. If you want to argue, say, that 1927 when he swatted 60 home runs, was Babe Ruth’s greatest season, someone can come back at you with his performance in 1921. That year The Babe hit 59 homers, drove in more runs and scored more times than his record season while playing two fewer games. Settled? Hardly.

In some sports, the array of numerical information available can be overwhelming. There are shot charts in basketball and lap by lap time and speed analysis in auto racing. Television announcers can almost instantly call up the number of 100-plus yard interception returns in NFL history when it happens.

Baseball in particular is a numbers game. The statistics generated on the field can be fed into equations that compile data for more esoteric than ERA or RBI. Researchers even try to determine the intangibles. Try FIP, WAR, wOBA, BABIP or the all important BsR. Most require a visit to the Sabermetrics laboratory for explanation, and even then you might be stumped. BsR deserves a mention. It defines the number of runs statisticians believe a team should score based upon all the other acronyms.

That’s a lot of pressure applied by a mathematical calculation. Somewhere the realities of a game in which anything can happen can’t stand up to numbers.

Soccer, however, has to some extent withstood statistical tyranny. Yes, thanks to technology it’s possible to track the number of miles each player runs during a match. But the basics—goals scored, assists, saves and a few other categories remain the go-tos for individual comparisons. For the team, it’s won-draw-loss and goal differential. Possession is also turned into a percentage, but it matters little in the outcome. So it’s pretty easy. Fans can settle back and watch the game.

Monterey Bay F.C. hosts their first-ever home game tonight, against Las Vegas, in the new Cardinale Stadium on the CSU Monterey Bay campus. Here are some of the numbers that have been accrued during their seven-game road swing at the start of the USL Championship season.

Chase Boone leads the team in scoring with 3 goals and 6 shots on target. Seku Conneh put two into the net, with 5 shots on target. Dane Kelley of Pittsburgh and Daniel Trejo of Las Vegas share the league lead with 6 goals each. Others on the scoring ledger for MBFC are Adrian Rebollar and Hugh Roberts.

Staying on the attacking side, Morey Doner has 2 assists for Monterey Bay. The league lead heading into the weekend is 4, with Trejo one of three others tied at the top. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Rafi Díaz recorded 5 saves before going down with a shoulder injury. Dallas Jaye has kept 17 out of the net. The league leader is Tulsa’s Sean Lewis, with 30 saves.

Monterey Bay has been riddled with injuries on both sides of the pitch. This has proven painful on the defensive end. The team conceded a league leading 23 goals while scoring 7 in its first seven games. But that is more goals scored than Eastern Conference squads Charleston (6), Hartford (5) and New York (4)—slight comfort.

With a record of 1-0-6 and 3 points, Monterey Bay occupies the bottom of the Western standings, 4 points behind Oakland, the team MBFC defeated. At the top of the West sits Colorado Springs and San Antonio, both knotted at 7-0-1 for 21 points, both with a goal differential of 10. In the East, it’s Louisville. At 7-3-0 they are 7 points clear of second place Detroit, but the runners up have two games in hand. At the bottom, Hartford has just a draw to ease the pain.

But here’s where the numbers play in Monterey Bay’s favor. While they are 1-0-6 on the road, the team has yet to be beaten at home. Let’s feed that information into an equation and see what the soccer equivalent of BsR decides.

It’s a blank slate for tonight’s 7pm kickoff (tickets are still available). When the historic home opener is over, there will be new numbers to crunch.

