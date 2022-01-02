Dave Faries here, wondering why we become addicted to contests that might at first glance seem a bit silly.
My thoughts are, naturally, inspired by the publication of the Weekly’s annual 101-Word Short Story Contest—on the cover of the print edition this week—but also by a weekly challenge hosted by the Washington Post known as The Style Invitational, which is my other favorite.
Both were launched around the same time—Style Invitational in 1993, 101-Word a year later, although with a 94-word limit. Both ask readers to contribute their time and perhaps subject themselves to a little ribbing from friends and family for a very modest reward.
Yet the two contests have persisted and gained loyal followings. Some entries come from distant locations. Huge numbers—thousands, tens of thousands—respond to the Post. We have a more manageable cast, numbering in the hundreds. But there are people who submit stories every year without fail.
Of course, the contests are quite different. Each week the Post issues a challenge, such as to come up with vanity license plates for famous people, to combine two headlines from that day’s paper into a single humorous header, or to come up with bad product names (“The Pontiac Popemobile” was one). But there’s a demand for wordplay, thought and creativity each time.
The first edition of the contest was rather prescient, asking readers to suggest a new name for the team then known as the Washington Redskins. Remember, almost two more decades would elapse before the team dropped the offensive identity. Some runners-up in 1993 were the “Washington Senior Officials” and the “Washington Unidentified Co-Conspirators.”
The winner? The “Baltimore Redskins.” It was contributed with an explanatory note: “No, don’t move the team, just change the name. Let Baltimore worry about it.”
As they’ve found at the Post, and as we see each year with the 101-Word Short Story Contest, there are readers craving what such contests offer. It can be a challenge or a distraction, an outlet for creative impulses or a ready wit, a chance to put your clever side to the test or an eagerness to just have a little fun. Maybe it’s all of the above.
As you read through the stories selected for publication this year, you may disagree with their placement or their inclusion in the honorable mentions category. Rest assured, there was no unanimity in the judging.
A team of us read each entry, marking a plus or minus. We then went back and had a look at those with the most plus marks (or the fewest negatives—it’s not a scientific process). Subjectivity guides our decision-making. I love borderline puns, groaners. Editor Sara Rubin is not a fan.
But we are all fans of the contest—whichever story wins and whichever ones end up in the also-ran categories. The sense of engagement, the flood of responses as the deadline approaches, the sentences so wild or so good we wish we had thought them up.
This is why we all love a good contest, whether we participate, judge or just kick back, read and enjoy.
