With a new executive director in place, Everyone’s Harvest dreams about expansion.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, considering the ways in which we are called to give back—each according to our own specific interests and skills.
For Hester Parker, the initial draw to Everyone’s Harvest lay in its dual role in supporting a robust food system: providing both a market at which small-scale farmers can sell their goods, and access (in some cases subsidized access) to fresh fruits and veggies for communities with historically limited access. Parker joined the Everyone’s Harvest board in 2016.
Now she’s taking on a bigger role at the nonprofit as its executive director. The organization’s previous executive director, Reid Norris, announced his departure in Sept. 2021, kicking off the hunt for a new leader while Parker, then president of the board, stepped in to serve on an interim basis. Earlier this month she moved into the role officially.
Looking into the future, Parker is especially excited about expanding Everyone’s Harvest’s role in what she describes as “the food as medicine movement.”
“We are already the farmers market organization that collaborates with health care providers, in terms of our two hospital-run farmers markets in Salinas and also our farmers market at the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) office in East Alisal,” she says. “So we already have that role that we play…and now there’s this realization in healthcare that food can be part of the patient care and treatment toolkit. It can be a type of preventative medicine.”
The food as medicine concept has been gaining popularity over the years, she says, and Everyone’s Harvest was an early adopter when it launched its Fresh Rx program in 2014. In this program, doctors “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables to patients they deem in need, and send those patients to an Everyone’s Harvest market (the nonprofit runs markets weekly in Marina and Pacific Grove, in addition to the three in Salinas previously mentioned). There, the participants receive a voucher for $25 in fresh produce. The program began with just eight patients—by 2020 it had grown to serve 160 families.
Parker sees the opportunity for expansion of Everyone’s Harvest’s existing partnerships and programs—like more bilingual cooking demonstrations and workshops, for example, perhaps using new social media tools like TikTok. “I think we could really expand to different audiences that we haven’t been able to capture before because everything was in-person at the market,” she says. She’d also like to figure out how to bring Everyone’s Harvest to more locations in the county, like South County, perhaps by partnering with already established markets. Everyone’s Harvest is currently the only organization in the county that offers “Market Match” for those using CalFresh benefits—meaning if you spend $15 of nutrition assistance at an Everyone’s Harvest market, you receive an additional $15 match. Parker would love to be able to offer this to more people in more parts of the county.
“We have all these ideas,” she says. “We just have to go through them one by one.”
Read the full newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.