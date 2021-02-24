With a new incentive program, 3CE wants to help low-income customers purchase electric cars.
Good afternoon.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about cars. If I’m being honest, I’ve never really been a fan. Among the reasons I was always reluctant to move back to the Central Coast is that I very much enjoyed my 10 years of a car-free, urban existence. I enjoyed the ease of walking and biking everywhere I wanted to go, and I enjoyed knowing I’d lightened my environmental impact.
But if we must drive, there are ways to cut back on our greenhouse gas emissions there too, including by choosing to drive an electric vehicle. And purchasing one just got easier, thanks to a new Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) incentive program aimed at making electric vehicles more accessible to the agency’s customers.
The Electrify Your Ride EV Incentive Program sets aside a total of $700,000 for residential and commercial customers who purchase a battery electric, plug-in hybrid, electric motorcycle or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The money is available on a first-come, first-served basis—after purchasing or leasing a qualified vehicle, customers fill out an application to receive the cash-back incentive. Public agencies interested in electrifying their transportation fleets are also eligible for up to five vehicles per agency.
3CE especially wants to help low-income customers purchase electric cars. The incentives for income-qualified applicants (those enrolled in PG&E’s CARE or FERA discount programs, or the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) are double—up to $4,000 for a new battery electric vehicle. “I’m hopeful that a lot of this money that we’ve set aside will be used by the community,” says Shelly Whitworth, senior energy media specialist at 3CE. “We all have an even larger hope that a lot of the residents who do participate in the program are in our income-qualified community.”
To reach these people, Whitworth says, 3CE has partnered with various membership organizations including Regeneración, a climate justice organization in Watsonville, and Ecology Action in Santa Cruz. Education about the different incentive programs that exist and how to stack them, Whitworth says, is a definite hurdle to adoption. Making an eco-conscious decision, like choosing to buy an electric vehicle, shouldn’t be something that is only accessible to the wealthy. An initiative like this one can move the needle on that.
Today, 3CE says, just 2 percent of the vehicles in the Central Coast region that the agency serves are electric. But with the right incentives, they hope, more of us will start driving electric soon.
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
