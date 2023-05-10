It’s often said that John Steinbeck is the most famous native son of Salinas. While that may be true, depending on who you ask, Steinbeck has some tough competition. Emphasis on tough.

Joe Kapp, who spent his formative childhood years in east Salinas and went on to become a football legend, passed away peacefully May 8 at age 85 in Los Gatos in the presence of his family. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

David Schmalz here, with a few things to share about Kapp, a name I grew up hearing constantly because my dad is an avid fan of Cal football.

Kapp was born in New Mexico in 1938, and his family settled in Salinas in 1947. It was there, his son J.J. says, where his toughness was hardened, as if by a blacksmith's hammer. He was in the first-ever class at El Sausal Middle School—where the athletic field was named after him last fall—but his family moved to near Santa Clarita before he reached the 10th grade. A four-sport athlete—football, basketball, baseball and track—he attended Cal (aka UC Berkeley), on a basketball scholarship. J.J. says the reason he didn’t get a football scholarship is because Cal had no more give out, but he nonetheless became one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play at Cal, and led the Golden Bears to their last Rose Bowl in 1958 (he also played basketball at Cal, a drained a buzzer beater to defeat Stanford in 1957).

Kapp would go on to play football in Canada before matriculating to the NFL, leading the Minnesota Vikings to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1970. In July 1970, Kapp appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and among the many extraordinary things about the feature story within its pages is that Kapp wrote it himself.

The cover reads: “The Toughest Chicano,” a moniker that Kapp would adopt for the remainder of his years. And that was part of what made Kapp so special—he embraced his Latino heritage, and wore it on his sleeve. Born to a white father and Latina mother, it’s conceivable that, especially in his time, Kapp would have leaned away from it. Instead, he leaned into it.

“He was always proud to say he was from Salinas,” says Ignacio Ornelas, a Stanford historian and Salinas native. “For a guy who could pass as white, he always told people he was Mexican-American—Chicano.”

Kapp went on to coach Cal’s football team from 1982-1986, and also had bit roles in film and television. But his son J.J. says that perhaps his greatest achievement, and perhaps his most unheralded, was when he filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL in 1972; four years later, he finally prevailed, but was awarded no monetary damages. However, the lawsuit did lay the groundwork for modern-day free agency, where players have a lot more power to choose where they want to play, and thus, earn a lot more money.

“You want to talk about a tough guy, that’s the toughest thing he ever did,” J.J. says, who went on to become an attorney (now retired). He says that, at least in part, he was moved to do so because of that lawsuit.

“I lived through that lawsuit, and all the pain it caused,” J.J says, adding that he can’t point to a specific time during that lawsuit that inspired him to study law, but that “it had an impact on me.”

There is much more to say about Joe Kapp’s life—it’s a rich, legendary tapestry—but perhaps no words can better capture his spirit than his own writing: “I think I violated the code of machismo only once: in the seventh grade, when two guys took my basketball and rolled it down the hill,” Kapp wrote in his 1970 Sports Illustrated story. “I've never backed down since. On that dry, dusty basketball court in Salinas, I would look around me and say to myself, ‘Well, if I'm gonna win this game I'm gonna have to kick somebody's butt!’”

RIP Joe Kapp, you were one of the greats.