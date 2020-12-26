Words are powerful, but most times we only realize that after we say them.
Good Morning.
Celia Jiménez here, remembering watching television in Mexico as a kid and hearing the phrase “inmigrantes ilegales” (illegal immigrants) used to define those who attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. It was pretty common. I don’t recall when it started to change but I remember the time it made me feel restless: I was watching what appeared to be Latino-passing pundit using the word over and over again. His name was Graham Ledger, a conservative political news analyst. He isn’t Latino, per the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition.
There are several reasons why the I-word is so uncomfortable to hear.
It dehumanizes people. It adds yet another unseen label that they are lesser humans and that it is OK to abuse them, like the Gilroy couple who allegedly enslaved an Indian immigrant.
It’s racially targeted. If you are a U.S.-born Latino, being called “illegal” is a common experience (as it is, really, for anyone who doesn’t look white). There are people who associate speaking Spanish with being undocumented. Two years ago, in a mall bathroom in Miami, I called out a woman who was shouting the sadly typical “speak English” and “go back to your country” to a Latina woman who told her, in Spanish, that the bathroom she was about to enter wasn’t working.
The I-word was already in use in 2010, when Arizona passed SB1070, a controversial law that allowed law enforcement officers to stop any person they believed was not supposed to be in the state. (Most of it was later thrown out by the Supreme Court). To put it simply: it legalized racial profiling, stoked fear in the state and it triggered an exodus to nearby states and back over the border to Mexico. But it also started the conversation about the use of the phrase “illegal immigrant.”
It’s just a phrase, right? But it’s a phrase that makes people uncomfortable and is said intentionally, especially after President Donald Trump made it a regular part of his vocabulary and used it in the same speeches in which he called Mexicans rapists, drug dealers and criminals. (Ironically, the Trump Organization has a well-documented history of hiring undocumented workers.)
Words matter. I still remember the moment my cousin Juan told me he didn’t want to be Mexican anymore. (He is a first-generation U.S. citizen and both of his parents are Mexican.) I froze, then asked him why. He said because Mexicans are bad people. I had to explain to my then-9-year-old cousin everything wrong with that statement.
Despite some immigrants having found their pathway to citizenship, there are many more who are still waiting.
DACA was fully reinstated this month and thousands of dreamers across the country will be eligible to apply for the first time. Locally, you can contact organizations such as UFW Foundation, Catholic Charities and Building Healthy Communities for information. If you are a college student, ask your counselor about resources.
Follow the advice of Blanca Zarazua, a Salinas-based immigration attorney, and apply as fast as you can because DACA can be challenged until Feb. 2, and everything could change again. I don’t think my life would be the same if my mom didn’t get her green card back 1986.
-Celia Jiménez, staff writer, celia@mcweekly.com
