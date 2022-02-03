Would a rental registry help or hurt the rental market in Salinas?

Celia Jiménez here, working from home on a Thursday afternoon and thinking about the costs versus benefits that Salinas residents would have if the city creates a rental registry. I am a renter—I have been sharing an apartment in Marina since I moved to the area in 2019. So I know that finding a place to rent in Monterey County is a titanic task: The pool is small, prices are high (even with a good salary), and sometimes there is this feeling of uncertainty hoping the place won't be a scam. Would something like a rental registry help or hurt?

In Salinas, the city is proposing a rental registry that would provide information about the housing stock city-wide as well as provide assistance programs and landlord-renter mediations. This registry would, at face value, come at a cost to landlords. Megan Hunter, director of the Salinas Community Development Department, says this bill will be small—about $20 per year for someone renting a single-family home.

Hunter says the rental registry would be good for the city—helping save time and money when trying to reach the owner in case of an emergency. It would also make it easier for code enforcement officials to address violations such as blight or nonfunctional carbon dioxide detectors—and address them earlier. She says this would also be good for landlords in the long run, because citations for these infractions can vary from $100 to $1,000. “It actually helps the landlord because if we know how to reach them, we can get ahold of them and they can address it,” Hunter says.

Furthermore, if properties are in good shape and repairs are done in a timely manner this means more homes would be available in an already scarce market. That’s good for renters.

On platforms like Craigslist it is common to see posts warning house-seekers about scams, so I asked Hunter if this registry would help renters to find out if the post was real or a scam, or verify if they were in contact with the real owner or managing agent. Hunter says they could do a cross reference and alert the landlord of potential scams (landlords’ information won’t be provided to potential renters).

Landlords already pay for inspections, mortgages, property taxes and home insurance, and could soon pay a rental registry fee. The fee would be lower than many other bills, but some renters worry that the cost will ultimately be absorbed by the renter.

A $20 increase in rent might sound like a small amount, but when you need a household income of $81,191 to afford a two-bedroom rental in California (and according to the Census the median income in Salinas is $61,527 and workers in the agriculture sector earn an average $15.92 per hour or about $33,100 annually) even that amount could be the difference between having a roof over your head or not.

Hunter says the city expects to hold a community meeting this month to get feedback on the rental registry idea before drafting an ordinance and bringing it back to council in March. Whether you own or rent in Salinas, it will be an opportunity to share your perspective.

