Wrapping gifts is part of the art of gift-giving, too.
Good morning.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, thinking about the gift-giving season that’s right around the corner.
I have an aunt who loves wrapping presents. To her, this stage in the gifting process is its own art—family lore holds that, as a child, she’d wrap anything she could get her hands on just for the aesthetic experience. Needless to say, her corner folds are impeccable.
Local food stylist Diane Gsell would like my aunt. Gsell is full of creative ideas for making your gift wrapping stand out, so I called her up to get some tips. Presentation is important, she says, because it sets the tone for what people expect. “The more creative and artful you can make [your gift wrapping], the more people are ready to receive a gift that reflects that,” she says.
According to Gsell, it all starts with backing away, slowly yet firmly, from the “mindset of the gift bag.” And while you’re at it, why not step away from the rolls of purpose-made wrapping paper as well? With a little thought, you will find there is plenty of paper out there, ready to be reused.
Some of Gsell’s favorite places to look for creative wrapping materials include wallpaper sample books, which you might be able to get from a local paint or wallpaper store. Typically, Gsell says, these books pile up when wallpaper lines are discontinued, and they can’t really be recycled. But the samples, either as wrapping for a small gift or as an accent paper on a larger gift, can be beautiful. Old paper maps can make good wrapping paper too, or plain brown paper bags.
Reusing existing paper products for your gift wrapping is a good way to be eco-conscious and reduce waste during the holiday season. And it’s also an opportunity to expand the definition of a gift—it’s not just what’s inside the paper but also all the thought and intention that went into it. And you might find that the challenge of thinking outside the (proverbial) box is fun and fulfilling. “It’s good to stretch your mind in a creative way, these days especially,” Gsell says.
And if you need one more suggestion for creative gift wrapping paper—may we humbly suggest newsprint?
-Tajha Chappellet-Lanier, Monterey County NOW editor, tajha@mcweekly.com
