Wu-Tang Clan, Porsche, craft beer, tacos, women’s golf—it’s all happening in 2023.

Dave Faries here, relying on a predictable yet handy way to launch into a peek at the coming year, the time-worn quote attributable to a legendary folk hero.

Satchel Paige—the greatest pitcher of all time, if you must know—may not have been the first to say it, but he included the line in his list of rules for a good, long life: “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” And really, we don’t want the likes of 2020 catching back up again. So let’s focus ahead to 2023 and the happenings we expect to highlight the year.

The events calendar of Monterey County marks the passing seasons. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the first sign of an ebbing winter. The Life Time Sea Otter Classic, the Big Sur International Marathon, cars taking to the track at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Good Old Days, the Salinas Valley Fair—these and other pastimes guide us toward summer.

Warm weather brings the Artichoke Festival, the Carmel Bach Festival, California Rodeo Salinas and all the chrome-tinged gleam of Car Week. We are fortunate. There is a lot of routine to keep up with, from arts to music, theater, dining and more.

Every so often, the annual events surpass expectations. The California Roots Festival—or Cali Roots—returns for its 12th year at Monterey Fair & Events Center, May 25-28. From what I’m told, the 2023 lineup is “massive,” and I’m quoting the website Reggaeville. Wu-Tang Clan, Shaggy, Atmosphere, Dispatch, Dub Inc, Mykal Rose and dozens of other acts, headliners on their own, share billing this year. And organizers have yet to complete the lineup, so anticipation is only going to build.

In 2022, soccer fans in Monterey County were privileged to experience a first. Monterey Bay F.C. played their inaugural season in the second tier of American professional soccer. The new year will bring a first for golf fans, when the U.S. Women’s Open tees off at Pebble Beach Golf Links July 6-9 with a purse of $10 million on the line. The event brings 156 of the world’s best pro and amateur golfers together for four intense rounds of play. And it’s a big deal.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has hosted women’s golf tournaments, both professional and amateur in the past. The last time a major women’s title was decided on the famous 18th green was back in 1948, when Grace Lenczyk captured the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Rennsport Reunion returns to Laguna Seca Sept. 28-Oct. 1. The recurring gathering is something difficult to describe, even comprehend, yet 80,000 or more will descend on the track for all things Porsche, racing, hospitality and music. Track officials are also planning a first-time music festival for some time in June. More later.

There is, of course, more in the offing than swelling crowds. In 2023, we can look forward to smaller, more approachable comforts. The second location of the Sand City craft beer haven Post No Bills will open in Carmel’s Barnyard. The date remains TBD at this point, but expect taps to begin pouring in March, hopefully sooner. Spring is also the vague reopening date for Mi Tierra in Seaside. The grocery-slash-taqueria’s lengthy remodeling has tested our patience—which is admittedly short when tacos al pastor are involved.

Similar positive anxiety hangs over the opening of Nicolás Cocina de Herencia in Carmel Plaza. It’s chef Susana Alvarez’s spinoff of the Salinas destination Villa Azteca—voted by Weekly readers as the best restaurant in Salinas and by those in the know (unofficially) as the finest Mexican kitchen in Monterey County. So, three generations of family recipes coming to Carmel? Bring it.

I could go on. When I asked around about the things people most looked forward to in the coming year, everything from David Sedaris at Sunset Center to the idea of miniature golf and beer on Cannery Row (Tipsy Putt) to the Monterey County Artists Open Studio Tour, IndyCar at Laguna Seca and the Golden State Theatre appearance of Pixies came up.

Pixies—sold out. Sorry. But the rest of 2023 is wide open. So don’t look back. And if you need a nudge while looking ahead, we put together the Best of Monterey Bay Visitors Guide for that purpose.

Happy New Year.