Sara Rubin here. If it feels to you like it’s getting harder and harder to have a friendly, respectful conversation across the political aisle, you are not alone. Deanna Ross of Del Rey Oaks was one of the millions of Americans who felt that way. And as she worried that her close relationship with her own sister was slipping away due to different political views, she started Googling. Her search took her to the nonprofit Braver Angels, which led her to apply to attend the organization’s annual convention. She and her husband Kevin Smith (director of digital media at the Weekly) were accepted, and traveled to Pennsylvania in July to participate.

The story Ross shared with me when they returned was deeply personal. While she cares about the country and various policies, mostly she cares about how to relate one-on-one, person-to-person. At the convention, she had the chance to practice these conversations—with equally willing participants—diving deep into complex issues, rather than avoiding them.

“My glossy idea was that everyone is just agreeing to disagree nicely,” she told me. “But you can’t actually find new solutions without going deeper into the mire together.”

If it feels remarkable in this era to go deep into the mire—to talk, not to fight—that’s because it is.

Ross shared with me a simple story, perhaps Pollyannaish, that illuminates what we might achieve together. Two people are in a conflict over one apple: In one scenario, one person gets the apple and the other is left with nothing. In a compromise, they each get half the apple. Or they agree to work together—and together they dig a hole and plant an apple seed and each have many future apples. “It’s kind of embarrassingly simple, it’s just we’re not doing that right now,” Ross says.

Of course, the participants in the Braver Angels convention were self-selected for their willingness to engage, but it still wasn’t easy to work through difficult topics—and for Ross and her husband, that included working through disagreements to write songs under the tutelage of the hip-hop/bluegrass fusion band Gangstagrass.

“It’s very heartening to see people work together, laugh together, work shit out,” Ross says.

She came back from the convention cautiously optimistic, not just about her own life and the opportunity to bridge the gulf between herself and her sister, but also for our larger institutions. “The only way to make democracy work is to have all the voices come up with shared solutions,” she says. “We’re just not doing that even at a personal level or a community level.”

She wrote about the experience in this week’s cover story. It’s a heartfelt, personal take on what it means to engage. Whether or not you’re ready to join Ross in the mire, I hope you’ll give it a read—and think about what’s keeping you from wading in.