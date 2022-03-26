You can get candy and soft drinks from a vending machine. Why not books?

Celia Jiménez here, remembering all the joy I used to get when I went to our little library when I was growing up in Mexico. So there is no surprise that I got extremely excited when I knew students at Los Padres elementary in Salinas were able to check books out from a vending machine.

Margarita Montenegro, a kindergarten teacher at Los Padres elementary, found out about a vending machine project while perusing Donors Choose, a website where teachers request funding to get supplies for their classrooms. Montenegro investigated and thought it would be great to have one at the school. She received funding in two months from T-Mobile.

Montenegro says kids are thrilled there is a book vending machine on campus. “When they saw it, they loved it,” she adds.

Every Monday there is a raffle. The winners of the week are announced to the entire school and two kids from each grade get a shiny copper coin they can use to get—and keep—the book they want, in English or Spanish, from the green machine (Los Padres offers dual immersion classes from TK-6th grade).

The vending machine is part of Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) and kids who behave well and are good with their social interactions can pick a book as a reward. Every month the school has a PBIS theme. In March it’s “Be mindful of my surroundings.” Los Padres Principal Claudia Morales says, “We want to reward [a student] with something, too. That’s not just a toy but something useful.”

“Positive behavior, literacy. Check. Check,” Montenegro says, noting they hit two targets with one coin.

Many of Montenegro’s kids are starting to learn how to read and one of them had been told she wasn’t a good reader. “She was the first one that was able to go get a book at the vending machine,” Montenegro says, noting she could see the excitement on her student’s face.

It was super exciting to see third-grader Sofia Zamora Perez at the vending machine. From the clink of the coin in the slot to the clack of it traveling through the machine to the book’s slam at the bottom.

Zamora Perez chose The One and Only Ivan because she likes animals. For her, the most exciting part is choosing the number in the machine. “It’s really like a real vending machine and it’s really fun,” she says.

Kids have different skills and learning how to read can be challenging. Montenegro suggests that besides reading books, parents can play a game with the kids at the grocery store to search for words or letters they’ve learned at school. She explains they should praise their kids when they learn new letters and words. “Where you are praised for something, I think it goes a long way,” Montenegro says.

This book vending machine really brought back a lot of memories from when I was learning and improving my reading skills. It didn’t happen overnight—I actually had to read a ton of books—but it was fun because I found new worlds, imaginary animals and different countries.

Zamora likes reading books about animals. I like science fiction and fantasy books—which genres do you like to read?

