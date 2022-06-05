Your invitation to take a staycation this summer.

Dave Faries here, thankful that my portion of our 72-hour staycation that we unveiled in this week’s cover story was the most rewarding—at least from my point of view.
My assignment was to cruise River Road in search of wine, which is a pretty easy task considering there are about a dozen places to stop and sip. Indeed, the stretch from Salinas to Soledad has been dubbed The River Road Wine Trail. That’s my version of an outdoors adventure—top down, with someone else doing the driving.
There are many reasons tourists visit Monterey County. In the fiscal year before Covid put a serious blip in such data, 4.6 million people docked here for a little vacation time. Fisherman’s Wharf counted 3.9 million, most of them likely tourists. The Monterey Bay Aquarium drew 1.8 million.
The county thrives on many forms of tourism. One of the race car drivers competing in the IMSA series race a month ago at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca told me that after his flight landed, most of the passengers were at the carousel collecting golf bags.
While that may count as an outdoors adventure (the adventure part certainly describes my game), our purpose was to explore scenic Monterey County over a three-day weekend, and to encourage residents to do the same. There’s every reason to break the routine and stay-cation.
Most of us understand the county’s natural beauty in concept. But immersing yourself in it so it becomes real—hues tempering with the passing of a cloud, heat dissipating with each step up a slope, boulders jutting, sometimes threatening, a stream blossoming from dusky blue to boiling white as the waters narrow. We deserve to experience such a place.
Beauty here can be sublime or rugged, serene or almost violent in the crashing of waves. It can be bright or haunting, playful or tinged with the rush of danger. Some of this glory contains reminders, some show us promise. We get this, but how often do we get out into it?
Granted, we probably crammed more than is truly feasible into a 72-hour journey in nature—or in tasting rooms, your pick. Bird watching, treks through spaces of the reclaimed Fort Ord, rides and tubing, climbs and descents, camping under the stars, fishing from a pier, snorkeling in the calm of Otter Cove and more are all possible as a tag team effort in that time frame.
But that’s the point—there’s enough to fill many three-day weekends. We live in a tourist destination. We can experience it as a tourist. We have that opportunity.
Our purpose with this week’s cover story was to encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunities here. But please, don’t take advantage of nature. Remember to be a responsible outdoorsperson and leave no trace as you pack up to head back into the routine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.